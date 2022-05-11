Designers revealed their vision for a modern, bright and connected new campus for Carencro Heights Elementary at a town hall on Tuesday night.
Representatives from the Lafayette Parish School System, the project’s primary architect Barras Architects and their design partner RHH Architects, and the construction manager at risk J.B. Mouton LLC were on hand to present the plans for the two-story, 97,000 square-foot campus during a town hall at Carencro High School.
The elementary school of roughly 605 students is one of four schools being overhauled. Lafayette High School, Prairie Elementary and Truman Early Childhood Education Center are also getting new campuses.
Carencro Heights currently sits on a 9.6-acre property at Tee Ma Road and St. Anne Street in Carencro. The new school will be built on an adjacent 10.4-acre piece of land the school system purchased in 2018. Use of the new property will allow classes to remain in session with minimal disruption while the new building is constructed, Jason Hargrave with RHH Architects said.
Hargrave said the new school will be fronted by the administration building, with a secure entrance that requires guests to be buzzed into the building.
From there the school opens into a lobby that can double as a gathering space, which will have an emphasis on foreign language and the school’s English as a Second Language population, with a wall adorned with ‘Welcome’ in many languages.
“We’re trying to create an open and inviting environment,” Hargrave said.
Beyond the lobby will be the media center and library at the heart of campus. Two classroom wings will branch off to the right and back of the media center, while a wing with a multipurpose space and cafeteria will be situated to the left.
The multipurpose space can be used for performances, meetings, events and other public activities, and can be sealed off from the main academic zones for security when guests are on campus, he said. Behind the multipurpose space will be music and art classrooms and a STEM lab.
Three pre-K classrooms and seven kindergarten classrooms will be situated on the first floor of one classroom wing, while six first grade and six second grade classrooms will be on the first floor of the other. The wings’ second floors will house five classrooms each for third, fourth and fifth grade, the presentation materials said.
Three staircases and an elevator will connect the floors, the architect said.
The new Carencro Heights Elementary will have a capacity of 900 students. With the area’s new Amazon fulfillment center and multiple subdivisions under construction, the team wanted to include room for the school to grow, he said.
Hargrave said the academic spaces will be further fleshed out with support spaces, faculty-use spaces and special education classrooms. Each floor will also include a discovery zone in the common space between classrooms, which will function as a flexible learning space for things like partnered learning between classrooms.
Outside, the school’s wings will naturally separate the yard into multiple outdoor play and learning spaces. The campus will include two playgrounds, one for young students and one for older students, and a public outdoor gathering space at the front of the school, he said.
Entrances for carline and bus service will be separated to maximize traffic flow, Hargrave said. A multi-lane carline zone will enter and exit the campus on St. Anne Street, while bus service will enter and exit on Tee Ma Road.
Construction is estimated to begin in August or September and completion is estimated for late 2023 to early 2024, Hargrave said.
Carencro Heights Principal Alysia Messa said it’s been exciting seeing her and her team’s ideas and needs come to life in the designs over months of brainstorming and meetings. The principal, who’s been at Carencro Heights for five years, said she’s thrilled that a running track and an adaptive playground are slated to be included.
“It’s becoming more than I ever thought it would be,” she said.
Like at the other schools undergoing replacement, Messa said she and her staff lose time every day fighting the school’s aging infrastructure and maneuvering around challenges posed by the multiple portable buildings on campus, like moving students into the buildings during rainstorms without covered walkways.
“There are just so many pieces to having a building that’s more than having a new, beautiful building – the safety, the kids being inside, instruction not being lost,” Messa said.