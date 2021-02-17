Wintry weather cut a slash across Louisiana this week, southwest to northeast, cancelling college classes or altering delivery for classes and driving University of Louisiana System member institution leaders to find ways to accommodate students stuck on campus.
Freezing weather and accumulating ice and snow has caused cancelation of classes for this week at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Snowfall has been accumulating in northeast Louisiana and ULM President Ron Berry said the threat of power outages and hazardous driving conditions caused him to shut things down until Monday.
“We want everyone to stay put, stay warm, and come back to work and class on Monday,” he said in a statement issued Wednesday. He said the Schultz Dining Hall would remain open at midday and residential students can dine in and carry out — or both.
At Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, students were advised Wednesday that classes would be held virtually Thursday and Friday. Classes turned to virtual at noon. Residence halls were open and the Iberville Dining Hall was scheduled to be open at midday for brunch and in the evening for dinner.
At snow-covered Louisiana Tech, more snow, ice and sleet was expected overnight Wednesday. All classes would be delivered online, the campus announced. Residential dining facilities were open on campus from 11-6.
At McNeese State University in Lake Charles, classes were cancelled Thursday and Friday and would resume Monday. Cami Geisman, UL System spokesperson, said concerns were raised there about whether water would be available on campus and locally, making it necessary to close.
At Grambling State University, classes were canceled for the week. A STEM virtual career fair was scheduled Thursday, the campus website said.
Rain continued to fall at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-30s, but no plans were made for closing. The campus did announced that the COVID-19 testing tent, operated by the National Guard, would not reopen until Monday because of the weather.