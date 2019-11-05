The flu hit Carencro Heights Elementary students hard this week, with 57 students absent from school Tuesday with confirmed cases of the flu.

Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the flu-infected students represent about 9% of the school’s roughly 630-student population. Overtime hours were approved for the school’s janitorial staff to continue disinfecting and cleaning the buildings after school Tuesday, Gardner said.

Parents and guardians are cautioned to keep sick children home from school.

“Be watchful if they’re running fever, and if there are any signs of symptoms, keep them home. Take extra precautions with washing hands, wiping down doorknobs and heavily trafficked areas,” she said.

Gardner said no other Lafayette schools had reported spikes in flu cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s parent guide to the flu cautions families against allowing sick children to return to school while they may still be contagious. The sick child should remain home from school, day care and other activities until 24 hours after their fever is gone, without the help of fever-reducing medication, the guide said.

The CDC defines a fever as a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

People with the flu can infect others one day before getting sick and up to five to seven days after, the CDC guide said.

Louisiana has had a high flu activity level since the season began in October. Data collected for the week ending Oct. 26, the most recent data available, showed Louisiana was the only state with a high influenza-like illness activity level and a regional flu spread, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s influenza surveillance report.

For the week ending Oct. 26, 5.8% of visits to outpatient centers in Louisiana were linked to influenza-like illnesses. The national activity level for the same period was 1.9%.

That metric does not measure confirmed flu cases, but rather “influenza-like illness,” a phrase medical facilities often use to track cases of patients whose symptoms mirror the flu, such as a fever at or above 100 degrees, body aches, congestion and a cough.

It ranks states on a scale from “minimal/low” to “high” based on how many influenza-like illness case visits occur as compared to weeks with little to no flu activity.

Across the state, the New Orleans metro area and areas south showed the highest flu activity. The Florida Parishes east of the Amite River also had a high activity ranking, followed by the Acadiana area and a region stretching to the coast from south of Jeanerette to Lake Maurepas, which were both ranked as moderate.