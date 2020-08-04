The Lafayette Parish School Board has scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss how they can ensure all students have internet access so they can comply with attendance rules under they hybrid back to school plan.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the board room on Chaplin Drive.The livestream will be broadcast on the school board's YouTube channel.
Lafayette public schools plan to reopen in Phase 2 on Aug. 17, with students attending classes in a hybrid model where students are split into A and B groups and spend two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest spent learning at home virtually. The students are divided by home address, with odd addresses attending on A days and even addresses attending on B days.
The proposed budget change on the special meeting agenda would use $615,000 in LPSS funds to provide temporary internet access for students who qualify. Another $885,000 in grant money from the federal and state governments will be added to that amount to cover the estimated cost, which is $1.5 million for the 20-21 school year.