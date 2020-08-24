The Vermilion Parish School System will push back the start of school because of the approaching storms.

Ahead of Tropical Storm Laura, here's where to get sandbags in the Acadiana region Ahead of the possibility of two hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico next week, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.

School now will start Sept. 3, according to a post on the system's Facebook page.

The school system offices and all schools will close at 11 a.m. Monday and remain closed for the rest of the week.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The inability to complete Covid preparations, the delay in delivery of goods, and the possible uses of our buses for mandatory evacuations played a role in the decision, according to the statement.

"We also want our families ensuring their safety to be a top priority."