North Vermilion High Principal Tommy Byler speaks to Vermilion Parish School Board members Laura LeBeouf, Dr. David Dupuis and Charlotte Detraz after the board unanimously selected Byler as the district's next superintendent on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

 Photo by Katie Gagliano

The Vermilion Parish School System will push back the start of school because of the approaching storms.

School now will start Sept. 3, according to a post on the system's Facebook page.

The school system offices and all schools will close at 11 a.m. Monday and remain closed for the rest of the week.

The inability to complete Covid preparations, the delay in delivery of goods, and the possible uses of our buses for mandatory evacuations played a role in the decision, according to the statement.

"We also want our families ensuring their safety to be a top priority."

