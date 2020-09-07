Lafayette public school students are returning to classes Tuesday after a summer of uncertainty and months of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been six months since schools abruptly closed under order from Gov. John Bel Edwards, one of a slew of mitigation efforts aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in communities around the state. Since then, the picture of school’s return has fluctuated, with advocates rallying both for and against the physical return to the classroom.

Private schools in Lafayette already have reopened, and with the return of roughly 32,000 public school students and approximately 4,000 employees imminent, students, families and staff are preparing to face new challenges, including adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols and hybrid learning environments.

“This pandemic has affected each and every one of us in so many ways, and while we are all having to make adjustments to our normal routines and the ways in which we educate our students, we are confident that this year can still be one full of wonder, learning and achievement,” schools Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in an August letter to families alongside the district’s plan.

Here’s what to know for the start of school:

Varied in-class attendance

In mid-August, the district announced students in prekindergarten through fifth grade would attend classes in person five days a week.

Not all younger students will have their first full day Tuesday. Instead, students will begin on a staggered orientation schedule. Students in first through fifth grade will follow an alternating A/B schedule for the first week to become accustomed to the new safety protocols.

Beginning Sept. 14, first through fifth grade students will begin attending classes full-time. On the same day, pre-K and kindergarten students will begin their period of alternating A/B attendance. Those students will begin their standard full-time schedule on Sept. 21.

Meanwhile, students in sixth through 12th grade will remain on an alternating A/B schedule of in-person classes and at-home virtual learning for as long as the state remains in Phase 2 of Edwards’ reopening plan.

The A/B schedule is based on students’ home address. Students living at odd-numbered addresses will attend in-person classes on A days (Mondays, Wednesdays and alternating Fridays) and a child at an even-numbered address would attend on B days (Tuesdays, Thursdays and alternating Fridays).

Students who live in apartments or multiunit complexes will use the number of their apartment or dwelling to determine their attendance group. For example, someone living in Apartment No. 27 would attend on A days and someone in Apartment No. 4 would attend on B days.

Students whose residence uses a letter instead of a number should use that letter’s corresponding placement in the alphabet to determine if they’re even or odd. For example, a student in Apartment E would be in group A, because E is the fifth letter in the alphabet.

The first day of school, Tuesday, is a B schedule day, meaning students in group B will attend in-person classes while students in group A will learn from home.

Adjusted bell times

Bus capacity is limited under all phases of the state’s reopening plan. In Phase 2, buses can operate at only 50% capacity, roughly 36 students. The district is asking parents to drop off and pick up their children when possible to reduce bus capacity.

School bell times have been adjusted to accommodate the need for additional routes; school end times have been bumped up roughly an hour for most schools, according to the district plan.

Buses will no longer bring magnet academy students to their zoned schools, and students will have to be dropped off and picked up at an assigned satellite location. Satellite stop assignments are broken down by bus route and school served, and can be found on the parent portal.

Masks

In Lafayette public schools, third through 12th grade students are required to wear face coverings, while pre-K through second grade students must wear them on the bus, during arrival and dismissal and during transitions during the day. Early childhood educators have discretion about mask use in the classroom to accommodate the possible need to remove masks for language development work, the plan said.

All adults are also required to wear masks.

The school system will provide one washable mask to all students and staff members, and a limited number of disposable masks will be available if a student forgets his or her mask.

The masks must follow school uniform rules and cannot feature anything offensive, obscene, discriminatory, inflammatory, or drug- or alcohol-related. Neck gaiters are not allowed as a replacement for face masks, according to Louisiana Department of Education guidance.

A different experience

Campus administrators and teachers spent the summer months preparing campuses and refining new safety policies. When students return, the school day and school spaces will have a different flow and arrangement than previous years.

The day will start with a temperature check in students’ first hour class. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above will be pulled aside and if their temperature remains elevated after a second test, they’ll be sent to an isolation room for evaluation by the school nurse and sent home. Students will have their temperature taken again midday, but the timing will vary by campus, Trosclair said.

Elementary students will remain in static groups while middle and high school students will rotate classrooms on a normal schedule. Assigned seating charts will be maintained for all grade levels to limit exposure and assist in contact tracing, administrators said.

Students will not eat in the cafeteria, instead picking up hot meals and eating in their classroom or other designated spaces. Recess time also will be a more static experience, with students remaining in classroom groups separate from other students.

The school building will look different physically. Teachers have removed nonessential furniture from classrooms to spread desks apart, the goal being to establish 6 feet of distance between students. Hallways are filled with signage reminding students to practice social distancing, wash and sanitize their hands, and properly wear their masks.

Social distancing markers have been installed in hallways to remind students to keep their distance when transitioning between classes or traveling in the building. Plexiglass dividers have been installed in common areas like the front office, library and cafeteria, administrators said during a school preview at Ossun Elementary.

No parent visits

Nonessential visitors will not be allowed on campus, including parents, except in extenuating circumstances like picking up a sick child, the school system plan said. Parents will not be allowed on campus to bring students forgotten assignments, lunch or other items.

Essential visitors are people required by the state to conduct campus visits, either to observe teacher candidates, conduct class observations or provide services to students.

Any essential visitors, vendors or others who have to come on campus must wear a mask and wash or sanitize their hands before coming inside the school building. They’ll also have their temperature checked after entering, the district plan said.

Positive cases

Jennifer Gardner, school system chief administrative officer, and spokesperson Allison Dickerson said the district plans to notify close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 and the families of students who were in a larger group with the student, such as the same class, bus group or extracurricular activity.

Families in the larger group, whose student was not in close contact with the infected person, will receive an automated voice message or text-based message through the district’s PACE messaging system. A school nurse or administrator will follow up with those close contacts to notify them of quarantine protocols and how to monitor for symptoms.

Close contact is narrowly defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, up to two days prior to the infected person learning they tested positive.

School meals

Meals will be available whether students attend in-person classes or not.

The school system will be offering “Meals-to-Go,” shelf-stable breakfast and lunch meals, to students on hybrid in-person and at-home learning schedules and those attending the Lafayette Online Academy. This includes pre-K to fifth grade students until they begin full-time class attendance.

The meals must be ordered in advance for the following week. The deadline for each order is Wednesdays at midnight if parents are ordering online, Director of Elementary Schools Janine LaFleur said. Parents also have the option to submit their order via a paper form, which is due to their student’s homeroom teacher by 9 a.m. on Thursdays, the district website said.

When placing the order, the parent will input their child’s name, ID number and team, either A or B based on attendance group, V for virtual students in the Lafayette Online Academy, or Z for elementary students who only need pick-up meals until they begin classes full time. Based on the team, the meals system will know how many meals the family should be picking up, LaFleur said.

LaFleur said parents also can choose which school they pick their food orders up from. This will help parents with children at multiple schools or parents whose children attend a magnet academy far from their home streamline the process and make fewer stops, she said.

Meal pick-up will be each Friday; from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at elementary schools, noon to 1 p.m. at high schools and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at middle schools. Parents or others picking up the meals should remain in their vehicle and have their order confirmation email ready to receive their food. Parents unable to pick up meals can send another adult in their place; all they need is the confirmation email, the school system plan said.