The threat of severe weather shuttered state offices across Louisiana on Thursday, and several school districts said they would close, too, rather than face risks from high winds, hail and possibly some strong tornadoes.
"Due to (the) possibility of extreme weather, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that all state offices will close Thursday," said Jacques Berry, the director of communication for the Louisiana Division of Administration. "All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary."
The National Weather Service in Slidell late Wednesday afternoon predicted rain Thursday in central Louisiana as well as possible strong straight line winds, tornadoes and hail. Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said there is an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Thursday, most notably high winds and a 10 percent chance of a tornado with winds of 111 mph or higher.
The area under the greatest threat is east of a line from Lake Charles to Monroe, including all of south Louisiana, and eastward into Mississippi and western Alabama.
The announcement about state offices comes after many schools said they wouldn't open Thursday. Some districts will start Easter breaks early, others were already on their spring break.
The Lafayette Parish public school system announced it would be closed Thursday. Those schools, as well as local parochial schools, dismissed classes early Wednesday to get ahead of expected heavy rain and thunderstorms later in the day.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette is not holding classes either on Thursday as it starts its spring break; classes resume Monday.
Among other institutions of higher education, LSU and Southern University in Baton Rouge and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond all announced they would also close Thursday due to weather.
A flash flood watch will be in effect from Thursday morning to Thursday evening for much of the southeastern part of the state.