Novel coronavirus vaccination appointments opened to Louisiana K-12 educators and school support staff on Monday, and public and private school leaders in Lafayette are working to help interested educators get access to doses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that teachers and support staff at state K-12 schools and daycares would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, along with pregnant women, non-emergency medical transportation workers and people ages 55 to 64 with certain health conditions. Roughly 1.6 million people, about one third of the state’s population, are now eligible to be vaccinated against the virus.

Allison Dickerson, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, said 2,435 employees of the district’s roughly 4,200-person staff indicated interest in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in a January survey. That’s about 57% of staff. Some of those employees, such as central office employees working in the finance and payroll departments, are not currently eligible because they do not work at a school site or visit school sites routinely, she said.

“Based on the number of campuses that we have in our school system and the one district office, it’s the vast majority of our employees who are eligible for the vaccine,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said the district is not requiring employees to receive the vaccine, leaving the matter to personal choice, but they are encouraging employees to consider vaccination. The spokesperson said she plans to get vaccinated. Vaccines are another step toward getting students back in face-to-face classes on a consistent, full-time basis safely, she said.

“Overwhelmingly I think it will provide a sense of relief for people and ease their concerns if they know a certain percentage of the staff population is vaccinated….I’m glad that we have these high numbers, some districts don’t have the response rate that we have. I think it’s very promising that we have people interested in getting the vaccine and to me that’s going to put us on track to resume our everyday education a little quicker than most,” Dickerson said.

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said conversations with school leaders suggest “somewhere around half of employees throughout the state have indicated an interest in receiving the vaccine.”

Jeff Plunk, head of school at Ascension Episcopal School, said roughly 80% of their school’s 150 faculty and staff members indicated interest in getting the vaccine in an email survey this weekend. Those employees are spread out across the school’s three campuses in Lafayette and Youngsville.

Plunk said some employees included in the 20% who were uninterested already received the vaccine, either because of their age or other health conditions, while others were interested but hesitant and wanted to wait. The head of school said he’s already made an appointment Saturday to get his first dose. Ascension Episcopal isn’t requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but it’s encouraged, he said.

“I had already decided I was going to but I felt like it was the right thing to do being in a school. We bring a large group of people together every day, that’s just the way schools run, and I think it’s the responsible thing to do. I decided I would kind of lead the charge and be one of the first ones from Ascension to take the shot,” Plunk said.

The Ascension Episcopal leader said many interested staff members already have their first vaccine doses scheduled through a vaccine clinic Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is hosting Saturday. Plunk said for staff who cannot attend vaccine appointments on their off hours, the appointment will be covered with substitutes and other staff like any doctor’s appointment would. Dickerson said LPSS is taking the same approach.

LPSS employees must bring their school or district employee ID badge or a pay stub from the district to their appointment as proof of employment, a letter from Superintendent Irma Trosclair to staff said. The letter also included a link to the Acadiana Planning Commission’s landing page for COVID-19 vaccination providers in the region to give employees direction.

Dickerson said district employees are currently limited to scheduling vaccination appointments at qualified pharmacies and clinics because of a vaccine supply shortage. LPSS was exploring hosting vaccination clinics at school sites with area medical partners to improve efficiency, reduce the number of employees out during the workday and ease the strain on employees attempting to schedule their own appointments, but the district was told that wouldn’t be possible with the region’s current vaccine supply, she said.

The district hosts similar programs on school campuses for annual flu shots.

“That was the ideal solution but we found out that’s just not a viable solution right now,” Dickerson said.

Lafayette Parish Association of Educators President Julia Reed said she’s hopeful on-campus vaccinations will be possible in the future to accelerate access to educators. Regardless how the vaccine doses are administered, Reed said feedback from teachers about the vaccine expansion has been positive. Many LPAE members have expressed relief to have the opportunity and Reed said she plans to get vaccinated.

Reed said she’s pleased the vaccination expansion includes support staff and all employees frequenting campuses. Everyone, from janitors to cafeteria workers, plays a key role keeping schools operational and needs to be protected, she said.

“[Teachers are] the visible part of the school, we’re the people that you interact with most....but they’re important to keeping the school running too,” Reed said. “We also want to provide a wraparound safety net around our kids since they’re not eligible yet to get vaccinated yet.”

The LPAE leader said the vaccine expansion is not a silver bullet for easing concerns around the full-time return to school — all interested LPSS students are expected to phase back into full-time, face-to-face learning by March 1 — since both available vaccines take roughly one month for full administration, but it is an important step, she said.

Once administered, the vaccines should hopefully provide some comfort to educators that they have an added defense to protect themselves, their students and their families, Reed said.