Applications for Lafayette Parish’s next superintendent of public schools closed Friday.
The Lafayette Parish School Board is searching for the full-time replacement to Donald Aguillard, the former superintendent turned District 9 board representative who retired as superintendent in May. Interim superintendent Irma Trosclair, who was appointed to lead the district in April, announced she would apply for the full-time position. Her interim contract expires June 30.
Applicants were required to postmark their hard copy applications by Friday. The applications were mailed to a district post office box at the U.S. Postal Service office on Bertrand Drive.
On March 10, school board President Britt Latiolais and Vice President Mary Morrison will collect the applications from the designated P.O. box and deliver them to the school system’s central office. Representatives from outside the district, likely human resources directors from neighboring school districts, will review the packets and confirm each applicant’s qualifications.
The Louisiana Department of Education requires candidates to have an Educational Leader Level 3 certificate to qualify for school system leadership. Any candidate who does not meet that basic requirement will automatically be disqualified from the candidate pool.
The certificate requires the educator to have a master’s degree in educational leadership from an accredited university or college, have at least five years of teaching experience in their discipline, have at least five years of experience in educational leadership at the assistant principal level or above and have a passing score on the School Superintendent Assessment.
Latiolais said once the applications are sorted, they’ll be provided to board members and released to the public. The board will vote on finalists to interview either at the March 11 regular board meeting or the March 31 special budget meeting; the timing will depend on the number of applications and how long it takes board members to consider them, he said.
The number of finalists will depend on the number of applicants, but Latiolais said they’ll likely select one-third or fewer finalists from the total pool. Once the finalist number is selected, each board member will vote for their top candidates to fill those positions.
The school board will then schedule a special meeting to interview the finalists. There will likely be one main interview night, rather than a tour of the district with candidates, to keep the process concise and be mindful of candidates who are traveling from out of town for the process, he said.
“If constituents have questions, they can email them to board members. It doesn’t need to become a road show. We were elected by the public to make these decisions, and we respect public feedback and stakeholder feedback, but we were trusted to ask the questions on behalf of our districts,” he said.
The board will either vote at that meeting or schedule a later vote to select the next superintendent. If the decision is wrapped the night of the interviews, Latiolais, Morrison and past board president Justin Centanni could call an executive session to make a preliminary contract offer to the candidate, Latiolais said.
The chosen candidate’s salary, benefits, car allowance, association dues and other contract stipulations will then be negotiated formally and approved by the board, he said. For comparison, Trosclair’s annual salary is $170,000.
Latiolais said he’d like to see someone chosen by mid-April. The chosen candidate, if coming from outside the district, may need time to leave a current position and move to the Lafayette area. The board would also like to allow a six-week transition period for the new leader, if necessary, he said.
If appointed, Trosclair would be the first woman selected to lead the district full-time. One other woman, Geraldine Caillier, has led the district, but only in an acting capacity to finish out the terms of superintendents Max Skidmore and Owen Bush in 1995 and 1997, respectively, according to the district’s website.