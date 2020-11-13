The University of Louisiana at Lafayette this week urged student organizations to hold virtual meetings and activities through Monday, as the campus moves toward “dead week” and then finals.
"There are only two weeks left in the semester, and the actions we take now can ensure that we safely and successfully reach its conclusion,” UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said in a letter to students. “The finish line is in sight, and we can get there – together.”
COVID-19 cases on campus have soared in the last two weeks, according to an official count – 39 positive cases in the week of Nov. 1, 41 cases in the week of Nov. 8. The breakdown of cases this week is five students confirmed, 34 self-reported student cases and two faculty.
Since March 16, when the pandemic was declared, 113 student cases have been confirmed, 233 students self-reported cases and 45 faculty members – 391 total.
Eric Maron, campus spokesman, said cases began to rise after Halloween. He said the suspicion is that students have been more relaxed about COVID and a “natural progression” of cases followed. He said that UL is “seeing the same things others are seeing”: Big events are canceled but small events posing greater risks for the COVID-19 spread.
One casualty of the increase in cases is UL marching band’s performances. Dr. Jonathan Kulp, director of the School of Music and Performing Arts, said all on-campus music-making activities have been suspended for two weeks because of COVID-19’s recent spread.
Maron said that means no performances for the 300-member marching band – the band had been scheduled to perform at Saturday’s scheduled home game against the University of South Alabama -- and for the jazz groups, among others.
In his letter, Savoie said the suspension of on-campus activities is not meant to be punitive but precautionary. In specific, he said, the goal is for students to complete their semester in good health – the semester ends Nov. 25 – and to return home in good health. Finals begin Nov. 21.
“I’d like you to think also about your own families,” he told students in his letter. “As Thanksgiving approaches, your actions and activities – both on campus and particularly off campus – could affect relatives and others with underlying health conditions who are more susceptible to the virus.”
Savoie said that some events – Saturday’s game, a ring ceremony and veterans cording ceremony – will be held outdoors and will encourage social distancing mandates.
“Many of these activities are outdoors, and that provides a healthier environment and one that enables greater social distancing. These include the ring ceremony, veterans cording, and Saturday’s football game at Cajun Field, where extensive safety protocols have been in place throughout the season. If you are going to the game, mask up, keep your distance and be mindful of the guidelines.”