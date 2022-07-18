University of Louisiana at Lafayette faculty and staff members, students and members of the community are being asked to donate clothes, food and school supplies.
A donation drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the UL Lafayette Alumni Center, 600 E. St. Mary Blvd. Donations will help shore up the University’s Campus Cupboard, its Career Closet and its Stock the Classroom initiative.
UL Lafayette’s Alumni Association is coordinating the drive with the College of Education Alumni Chapter, the Educators Rising Collegiate Chapter, the Office of Career Services and the Student Affairs Division.
Dresses, blouses, skirts, suits, blazers, sport coats, slacks, ties, belts and shoes are among items needed. So, too, are canned and dry goods, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, soap, deodorant, and paper towels. School supplies for K-12 students being sought include pencils, crayons, name tags, sticky notes, card stock, markers, tape and stickers.
The Campus Cupboard is a resource for university students who require short-term assistance meeting food needs. The Career Closet, run by the Office of Career Services, provides free clothing to help students succeed at job interviews, career fairs and networking events. Stock the Classroom is an initiative to collect and distribute school supplies; it’s sponsored by the College of Education Alumni Chapter and the Educators Rising Collegiate Chapter.
For questions, call the Office of Career Services at 337-482-1444.