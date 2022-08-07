An emerging group of St. Thomas More Catholic High School alumni consisting of gay graduates and their supporters is demanding dialogue with their alma mater and with the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette over publication of a recently promulgated sexual identity policy.
Operating under the name “We Demand More,” group members said in an issued statement, taped to the door of the Lafayette school Friday, that they are “deeply concerned” about the policy, which they say will “cause irreversible harm” to students of the diocese’s schools.
Supporters of the demands suggested taping them to the school door evoked the image of Martin Luther nailing his 95 Theses, a protest of church practices, to church doors in Wittenberg, Germany.
The policy says the school will provide an environment “consistent with Roman Catholic teachings and principles.” Essentially, the policy prohibits behavior and expressions of a person’s sexual identity at school that are inconsistent with Catholic principles. Critics of the policy were especially alarmed that the school placed the new policy at the front of its handbook.
Blue Rolfes, spokesperson for the diocese and its schools, said Friday that the sexual identity policy’s tenets are not new. What has changed, she said, is that the policy is spelled out in school documents.
“Our focus is on children in the schools following what the church teaches,” she said.
Conversely, the fledgling alumni group said in its statement, “We ask that the policy be repealed and that students be allowed to use pronouns, names, uniforms and facilities according to their gender identity.”
"Our goal is twofold: We want direct dialogue about the damaging effects of the handbook policy. And we want to meet with students and teachers," said Thomas Luke, a 2016 alumnus and a medical student who is gay. “We also wanted a social media presence. We wanted to show students that there is hope on the other side. All of our alumni made it through high school and are on the other side, happily and visibly queer, successfully leading our lives."
Lincoln Duhon, a 2011 graduate, said the group is concerned that students may be harmed by the policy, particularly students who may be at risk for suicide.
“If this policy is in effect or force,” she said Friday, “kids will contemplate suicide. It’s as simple as that for me.”
Duhon, who works in marketing in New Orleans and is married to a woman, said her years as a closeted lesbian at St. Thomas More were difficult. She said she was “suppressed my whole high school career” at the school and she believes that students operating under the diocesan policy will face “10 times the trauma that I had. We are really feeling for them.”
Luke said the policy is “un-Christian but also psychologically damaging to those kids” at the school.
He said when the school's handbook was released a couple of weeks ago, the prominence of the sexual identity policy unsettled other gay alumni. He and others in the group were “very shocked and pretty upset.”
“Reading it the first time through made my heart sink,” Luke said. “It brought me back to high school and how I would feel.”
In general, he said, St. Thomas More provided him with a good high school experience and he remains grateful for the school’s strengths. He was active in student government and other organizations. He had a girlfriend — in reality, a dear friend — and did not present himself as gay. It was in college, he said, that he first came out.
He said he has been fortunate to have supportive parents — his mother, a physician, officiates at gay weddings and his father attends meetings of a gay support group. He also has a gay brother, Luke said.
Although Luke enjoyed high school, he said, he sometimes found himself “debating my future” in theology and civics classes. He said he was involved in campus ministry, but he felt he “had to overcompensate for something I felt so shameful for.”
“I wanted to be perceived and respected as a good kid,” he said. He said he was later aided by therapy.
Duhon said she remained secretly gay in high school and had a closeted relationship with another St. Thomas More girl during her senior year. She said she keeps no ties to the school or to the Catholic Church. Luke said he remains closest to other St. Thomas More friends who are gay or supportive of gay people.
Concerns about gay students and the threat of suicide are well taken, said Roy Petitfils, a St. Thomas More graduate and former theology teacher and campus minister at the school. He has a counseling practice in Youngsville and has both published in the field of teen counseling and spoken nationally.
“Our main concern is that young people are already at an incredibly high risk,” Petitfils said, adding that gay students and young people face bullying and that the school's policy, even by its placement at the front of the handbook, denies them dignity. By contrast, he said, Teurlings High School, also a Catholic school in Lafayette, put the policy toward the back of the book.
Petitfils cited a 2022 Trevor Project survey of 34,000 LGBTQ people ages 13-24 that said 45% considered suicide last year and that 14% attempted it. LGBTQ students were less likely to attempt suicide when in supportive school, home and community settings.
“Young kids at the school don’t have a choice where they go to school,” Petitfils said. “What are the mental health effects of these policies going in? It’s very dangerous and very damaging to young people in their social, psychological and spiritual health. This is a pro-life issue.”
By Saturday, a rival website, “STM Parents Against ‘We Demand More,’ ” appeared on Facebook. John Stansbury posted on it, “Is the scurrilous, slothful, sinful spirit of Henry VIII invading the halls and minds of St. Thomas More, a high school?” the post read. “If the world is deemed round, the king’s command will not deem it flat.”
More, the school’s namesake, was lord high chancellor of England under Henry VIII. He refused to support Henry VIII’s separation from the Catholic Church and his annulment from Catherine of Aragon and was executed at the king’s command for declining to take an oath recognizing the king’s religious authority.