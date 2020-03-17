Faculty and students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College planned to transition to online-only classes this week.
UL spokesman Eric Maron said faculty members there spent Monday and Tuesday transitioning from in-class to online course delivery. He said those days were spent in both faculty planning and in uploading lessons into available systems. He said most professors would likely spend Wednesday explaining to students how the remainder of their courses would continue and be completed.
At SLCC, spokeswoman Christine Payton said all nine campuses of the two-year college would make a similar transition Thursday, although faculty and IT workers were still reviewing how to make some technical courses work in an online format.
For example, she said, there are simulation models for some technical classes but SLCC must make sure they’ll meet industry standards for some training courses.
Maron said UL gave its students the option to remain on campus, although classes were being delivered online. Two of three dining options remain open — takeout meals only — on campus. No refunds are planned.
“Most students are staying on campus,” Maron said.
He said students generally stay in small groups and there are no on-campus events to lure a crowd.
Also open on campus were residence halls, Student Health Services and the Edith Garland Dupré Library.
At SLCC, no students remained on campus and most faculty and staff members were working from home. Payton said the college was allowing only 10 people at a time in the main building on campus.
The changes at both campuses were made to protect faculty, staff and students from COVID-19, the coronavirus that has developed into a global pandemic. Campus spokespeople said the campuses are mindful of national, state and local directives for crowd sizes and “social distancing” mandates for people to stay apart to not permit the virus to spread from person to person.
Plans call for UL and SLCC to keep to their semester calendars, with graduations in May.
“Everything is still the same,” Maron said.
Payton said students can still contact campus offices, although employees are working from home. For example, she said, if prospective students want to contact an admissions counselor, they can still call the same campus numbers and reach one.
Payton said registration for new students has been pushed back a week, from March 23 to March 30, to prepare for online orientation.