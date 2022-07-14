The Lafayette Parish School System will have tighter restrictions on bags carried onto school campuses by both students and visitors after the school board adopted new regulations for backpacks and lunchboxes in a 6-2 vote Wednesday.
While clear or mesh backpacks have been required for middle and high school students for years, LPSS will now require all elementary students to comply as well. It is recommended for the upcoming school year; however elementary students won’t be required to comply until the 2023-24 school year.
Lunch bags, purses and/or handbags that are larger than 9 inches by 6 inches by 5 inches also must be clear. The new restrictions do not pertain to duffle bags used by athletes and band members because school officials say they are often stored in a secure place throughout the day.
“Enforcement of this is going to fall on school staff,” Julia Reed of the Louisiana Association of Educators said. “We’re being asked to police the bodies of our students. Dress code is from head to toe at this point. Every item on their body has some sort of regulation on it – shoes, hat bag, lunch bag, purse. One of the things they push in education is building relationships with students. If we’re constantly having to police their bodies, what they are wearing and what they have on them, it can interfere with building a relationship with the student. … We’re just concerned about the enforcement of it.”
Requiring the lunch bags to be clear was expected to be a hot-button topic at the meeting, and parents turned out in droves after many vented via social media after reading the proposed changes to the student handbook. However, an amendment by board members that changed language to include bag size specifications, appeared to qualm many concerns.
Not all parents were satisfied by the amended rule.
Rachel Mouton, a mother of two, questioned whether the new rule would really make children safer. She also said it could be a financial burden on parents.
“First of all, where’s the data to back up that this is going to make the students safer," she asked the board during a public comment period. "Because everything should be data-driven just like it is in the classroom for the teachers and the students. Everything has to be data driven. So I’d love to see where the data is that backs up that this is going to make our students safer."
board member Kate Bailey Labue said the new bag rules are intended to keep bags a reasonable size.
“If your school bag isn’t measuring exactly as these dimensions, I don’t think that will be automatically removed or the kid will not be in trouble for that,” she said. Administrators don't want “people bring in these large lunch boxes as a way to conceal things maybe they don’t need to conceal or bringing extraneous things on campus that are harmless but are just another distraction to take away.”
Board Vice President Britt Latiolais acknowledged the public's concerns with the changes, but in the end, “he wants children returning home safely,” he said.
“In speaking with Sheriff Garber, they are in support of using the clear bags,” Latiolais said. “It doesn’t make their jobs easier. It adds one more layer of protection. We may never know if it works, but we have got to be proactive. We have got to take a stance, because the minute something happens in a school and it comes out of a book sack that had Spiderman on it, somebody is going to be on Facebook wanting to know why we didn’t have a clear bag policy. … I will always vote for safety.”