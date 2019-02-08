Mary Morrison announced plans Thursday to run for re-election to the Lafayette Parish School Board this fall.

Morrison, who was first elected to the school board in December 2014, has a master’s degree in education.

She also was an unsuccessful candidate for school board in 2006.

Morrison previously served on the Lafayette City-Parish Council, appointed to replace her husband, Purvis Morrison, when he was elected mayor of Scott in 2011. The two-term mayor was defeated in November.