The St. Martin Parish School Board voted to delay the start of school until Sept. 8 in a special vote Friday.

The board voted 5-3 to delay the opening of school to Sept. 8 and teachers’ start date until Aug. 25, with board members Mark Hebert, Floyd Knott and Frederic Stelly Jr. in opposition. Members Wanda Vital and Richard Potier were absent from the vote.

Superintendent Allen Blanchard proposed the calendar change after Office of Public Health Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski recommended the delay, he said.

St. Martin is the latest Acadiana district to push back the start of school this week as novel coronavirus case numbers remain high. St. Landry Parish made the switch to Sept. 8 on Monday, with Lafayette, Acadia, Iberia and St. Mary parishes following closely behind.

St. Martin originally planned to reopen schools on Aug. 17 on a staggered intake plan, with 25% of first through 12th grade students reporting on assigned days during the week for an orientation on the new protocols. Full-time classes would begin on a hybrid schedule Aug. 24, with students alternating attendance days based on their home address.

District 10 board member Mark Hebert said Friday he supported an earlier return to school because families are craving support and a return to normalcy. On his routes with UPS, Hebert said he’s frequently encountered children home alone because their families don’t have childcare alternatives.

“My big question is to Dr. Stefanski – what’s going to be different from today to Sept. 8? My answer would be nothing,” he said.

District 3 board member Edna Johnson said delaying gives more time for back ordered supplies, like personal computers, to arrive and for educators to feel more confident in the plan. Personally, Johnson said she’s fearful for the safety of her three daughters, who are educators, and her 11 grandchildren.

“The virus is nothing to play with … Nobody knows what the right thing is, scientists don’t even know,” she said.

The discussion and vote on the reopening delay was swift, taking about 30 minutes, though there were several minutes of confusion as board members initially believed the vote in favor of Sept. 8 failed and proceeded to take a second vote to reopen on Aug. 31. Eventually the necessary voting threshold was clarified, and the second vote was discarded, with the Sept. 8 date standing.

