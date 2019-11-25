Youngsville leaders made one thing clear during the November council meeting: They don't want portable buildings at Southside High School.

The Lafayette Parish School System asked the council for permission during the Nov. 14 meeting to move portable buildings that don't meet city requirements to the Youngsville school. The school system's variance requests, which took up six line items on the agenda, were debated for well over an hour.

The council voted down five of the six variance requests. The final request was tabled after being deemed irrelevant during the meeting.

"Typically, variances are situationally based," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "But we don't know what the situation is other than we may need these buildings."

The situation is complicated.

LPSS has about $682,000 in USDA funds earmarked for capital improvements at Southside High that must be used by 2021.

In January, the Lafayette Parish School Board unanimously approved using the money to move portable buildings to the school.

Last month, the school board rejected the low bid of $628,250 to move six portable buildings to Southside High. If the school board had approved the bid, an additional $260,000 in LPSS funds would be needed to pay for the sidewalks, canopies, electrical hookups and other expenses associated with adding portable buildings to the school.

LPSS approached the Youngsville council this month to get a better idea of how much the project needed to be reworked so it could be paid for using only USDA funds.

But the Youngsville council pushed back at the very idea of portable buildings at the new school, even though the project itself had already been approved by the USDA, the state and the school board.

“We’re poised and ready to get moving with this thing,” said Kyle Bordelon, director of planning and facilities for LPSS. “But we need to know some of these details so that we can get our contractor to get us some final numbers as to what our final cost will be.”

Youngsville Councilman Gary Williams said LPSS should have done that to begin with instead of asking the council to "break almost every law/ordinance in Youngsville" concerning manufactured buildings.

"Why don't y'all go back to the drawing board and see what it's going to cost y'all to buy a butler building into compliance?" Williams said during the meeting. "That's just my opinion, but y'all are asking a variance to break everything to put that building there that don't need to go there. And I just feel that if you can only afford one to be in compliance, then just bring one."

The school system's original plan was to move six portable buildings to Southside High.

That number was expected to decrease after the school board rejected the bid, and it’s expected to decrease again now that Youngsville rejected the variance requests.

LPSS now plans to place new portable buildings at Southside instead of moving existing ones to the school to comply with Youngsville’s requirement that manufactured buildings must be less than 10 years old to be moved to the city.

“We’re still moving in the same direction,” Billy Guidry, chief financial officer for LPSS, said Monday. “We’re still spending our time trying to work up the portable building scenario.”

Guidry said the modified project plans will go before the current school board during the Dec. 18 meeting before new school board members take office in January.

Southside High's enrollment has exceeded expectations since opening in 2017, in part because it was the first new public high school in Lafayette Parish in nearly 50 years.

Current student enrollment at Southside is 1,683. The classrooms were built to accommodate 1,400 students.

Enrollment is expected to increase by about 150 students by next school year before leveling out.

The core facilities — such as the cafeteria, gym, library and bathrooms — were built to accommodate 2,000 students.

Plans exist for an $18 million classroom wing addition to accommodate an additional 500 students, but the funding isn't available to pay for its construction. And after voters shot down a 1-cent sales tax proposal in 2016 for school improvements, it's unlikely that Southside will see that expansion anytime soon.

Retired LPSS Superintendent Don Aguillard, who is also the incoming school board member for the district that includes Southside High, reminded the Youngsville council of this during the meeting.

"In the big scheme of things, it's probably best to try to use this money to benefit Southside if at all possible or else ultimately send it back to the USDA," he said. "This was a matter of us making the best use of the money available that will have the most immediate, direct impact."

Aguillard said Southside High can make do without the portable classroom buildings as it has been doing — through roving teachers that have no permanent classroom and instead roll their materials on carts to available classrooms throughout the school day. Aguillard said the system not only disrupts the roving teachers, but also robs other teachers of their classrooms during their planning periods.

Southside High is currently the only school in the district with roving teachers, according to Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for LPSS.

Youngsville Councilman Jamison Abshire said he respects teachers but questions the need for them to use classrooms to plan lessons and grade papers.

"I don't work in a 900-square-foot office. Do you? Who else works in a 900-square-foot office?" Abshire said. "It boggles me, and my opinion is that it's been socially acceptable for us to put our children in butler buildings for way too long, for way too long. And it's about high time everybody stands up and says if we can do without the butler buildings, find a way. Find a way — 900 square feet for a teacher to do planning is ludicrous because I sure don't sit in a 900-square-foot office."

Southside High School Principal Catherine Cassidy chimed in during the meeting but didn't say whether portable buildings or roving teachers would be preferable.

"Whatever my bosses and leaders tell me to do, I'm going to do it," Cassidy said. "Do I think I can rove teachers? Yes, I think I can rove teachers and not have butler buildings. But if we get the butler buildings — if that's what the board and superintendent say we're going to do — then that's what I'm going to do. We'll make it work, and we'll bring in as many kids as we can year after year."