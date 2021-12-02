Community members are invited to give their feedback about where the rebuilt Lafayette High School should be located — and recommend potential campus sites — in a new survey open through mid-December.

In May, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted to move forward with rebuilding projects to overhaul Lafayette High, Carencro Heights Elementary and Prairie Elementary, after years of setting aside funds to support bond sales to finance the projects.

The Google form survey, open until Dec. 17, asks residents to provide feedback on if the new high school should be built on the existing site at 3000 West Congress Street or at a new, to-be-determined green space location. The survey is available on the school system’s website homepage.

Residents recommending the school move to a new site are asked for recommendations for potential sites for the relocation and can offer their contact information if they’re a property owner with a potential location.

The goal is to approve a site location as soon as possible, with the board’s Jan. 12 meeting being the earliest they could take action to approve a site, the board agenda said.

Joseph Brew, new construction projects director, said the district is hoping to take quick action because the location impacts the construction team’s ability to plan the site; comprehensive planning involves not only features of the building, but planning for property access points, traffic disruption and the expected impact to the surrounding neighborhood or area, he said.

The school board approved an architect and construction manager at risk for the project – ACSW/Pfluger Architects, AJV and The Lemoine Company, LCC – in August and November, respectively. The initial estimated construction cost of the project stands at $85 million, the November board agenda said.

There are also time and cost impacts to consider if the choice drags out, he said.

“Time is money, and nothing is getting less expensive,” Brew said.

The new construction projects director said he’ll be sifting through responses to share the public’s preference with the board, and will also scout any recommended properties for potential viability to help the board “make a sound decision” and make sure all avenues are reviewed.

Board member Justin Centanni said after the May project approval that public feedback would be integral to the project’s success and community buy-in. The survey is a first step in bringing the parish into the process.

“There’s probably not a bigger decision point than where we are going to build the school… It’s important to hear their opinion as well because the people of Lafayette Parish are going to be paying for this school and we want to make sure they’re proud and happy with what we deliver,” he said.

Centanni said his preference is for the school to remain at its existing location, but if the public heavily prefers to move they’ll work to honor those wishes.

“I think there’s a lot of history, a lot of culture and it’s a part of Lafayette in that location…It’s a challenge trying to rebuild on that site because we can’t close the school. If we were able to build somewhere else it would be far easier, but that doesn’t make it better,” Centanni said.