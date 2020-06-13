Carencro High English teacher Pamela Sorensson lasted less than a year outside the classroom.
Sorensson, now seven years into her education career, stepped outside of the classroom three years into her career at Carencro High to take a position with an educational software company traveling Louisiana. She thought she could make a broader difference, brush elbows with decision-makers and advocate for teachers, but thoughts of her students kept tickling her brain, Sorensson said.
One day, she received an email from a former student.
“’I was thinking about you and wondering if you still think about us. We miss you. I hope you’re chasing all of your dreams,’” the email read. “It made me cry,” Sorensson said.
She was back in her old classroom leading sophomore English classes at the start of the next school year.
Sorensson “was born to be a teacher,” Carencro High Principal Mary Qualey said. Qualey re-hired the ELA teacher when she decided to return to the classroom. The principal described Sorensson as compassionate, thoughtful, creative and a collaborator who pushes herself, her students and her peer teachers to never accept complacency.
“She gives her heart to her students every day…She creates better people,” Qualey said. “I think she inspires everybody around her to be better people and to reach students.”
In May, Sorensson was honored as one of 24 semifinalists for 2021 Louisiana Teacher of the Year. She was first nominated at the school level, then recognized by the Lafayette Parish School System as High School Teacher of the Year for 2021 and next selected from a pool of nearly 300 teachers nominated across Louisiana for the state level, she said.
The Louisiana Department of Education is working through the semifinalists’ applications and will next select three top teachers each in the elementary, middle and high school categories before naming a top finalist from each level. From there, an overall Teacher of the Year will be named, she said.
Sorensson said the recognition is exciting, not because of the accolade itself, but because of the outpouring of support she’s received in response and the opportunity to champion the hard work happening at Carencro High by students and teachers. Even so, it’s been an adjustment.
“It’s weird to get this recognition because I know how many people around me work day in and day out and have given their lives for these kids,” Sorensson said.
The 29-year-old said students who have come through her classroom face obstacles that make pursuing success and investing in their academics difficult: intermittent homelessness, caring for younger siblings, working after school jobs to help make ends meet and being raised by grandparents, among others. Not all face outside struggles, but many do.
Sorensson teaches three classes each of sophomore English and sophomore honors English. She said she approaches the classroom as a balancing act, working to encourage her students and show compassion to their challenges while also keeping standards high. She tries to meet them where they are but also push them to see where they can go, she said.
“I tell them I will do everything I can to help close the gap for them and be consistently there, but they have to put forth that effort too and find a way to be able to get that ticket to an education because it’s a better life. It allows them to get out of the situation they’re in,” Sorensson said.
Qualey said visits to Sorensson’s classroom are impressive. The educator has a special ability to clear the air and focus students on course material, pulling them into deep discussions and challenging them to reflect on ways they can improve in real time. Students who were arguing moments before at lunch will be engaged in deep debate on literary themes, she said.
It all comes down to the relationships she builds, Qualey said.
Applying for the Teacher of the Year program has been a process of reflecting on those relationships and the moments that seemed small but made a big difference, Sorensson said. Some of those moments were highlighted in a video that former students helped Sorensson put together for her state-level nomination packet.
Moments like a former student telling her he still had a letter she wrote him while student teaching that reminded him of his purpose during a difficult time in his life.
“To hear these memories and be reminded of how I love these kids, that was an award in and of itself,” Sorensson said. “All those little moments that seem like insignificant things at the time get quilted together with time and they become something beautiful when you step back.”
“To know a teacher has that much impact is humbling and a reminder of who we are and what we need to aspire to be so that they have role models and cheerleaders,” she said.