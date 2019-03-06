Seventy-five K-12 students at T.M. Landry College Prep School are without a place to attend class.

T.M. Landry school will be prohibited from opening in new location amid Fire Marshal investigation T.M. Landry College Prep will not be allowed to occupy its new location in Lafayette until it submits and receives approval for fire plans fro…

Board Chairman Greg Davis learned late Wednesday a Moss Street building where school officials planned to hold classes starting Monday can't be occupied at all until safety improvements are made and approved by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

"We have to find somewhere else for our students to have class until we are able to do the things that this fire marshal is requiring," Davis said. "Right now we do not have a facility."

Davis said he has been communicating with the fire marshal's office through the school's architect, Angelle Architects. The fire marshal's office is now telling the architect the school cannot occupy the building until the safety changes are made, he said.

Last week, school officials suddenly started moving into a storage building at 3403 Moss St. in Lafayette. The school occupied a building in Breaux Bridge, but Davis said fire safety improvements need at that building, including a sprinkler system, were too costly for the school.

When T.M. Landry Prep officials moved to Lafayette and signed a lease for the Moss Street building, Davis said they were told by the state fire marshal's office and local fire officials that they could hold classes in the front half of the building while safety improvements were made to the rear of the building.

"For the first time today I heard they would not let us occupy at all until all the work was done," Davis said.

Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the fire marshal's office, said Wednesday state law requires the school to submit plans for the safety improvements, which it has. The plans are under review. If approved, the school must do the work outlined in the plan and pass inspection by the fire marshal's office before the building can be occupied.

School representatives were advised last week of the procedures they have to follow in order to occupy the building, Rodrigue wrote in an email.

The architect's plans call for dividing the building into three "fire areas," each less than 12,000 square feet and each having an exit. This avoids the need to install a sprinkler system in the school. A two-hour fire partition will be built and two 90-minute rated hollow metal doors and frames will be installed, according to the plans. The school also is supposed to install a new fire alarm system that provide enhanced early detection.

The building owner is expected to submit a request for equivalency showing the enhanced fire alarm system and is expected to sign a covenant stating that at no time will the building hold more than 299 people.

"We are not in a pickle," Davis said. "We've got a problem to solve. For the sake of 75 children, we have no choice but to find a solution."