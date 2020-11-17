Four candidates for the permanent role of South Louisiana Community College chancellor made their pitches for the chancellor’s job Tuesday in Zoom conference call forums with audiences that included the Acadiana community, students, faculty and staff.
The search is being handed by a Louisiana Community & Technical College System committee, with the goal of placing a permanent chancellor in the Lafayette-based job by spring semester. The final four applicants were interviewed Tuesday afternoon. Here is what they had to say.
Mickey Best
Mickey Best, former campus president at two-year New Mexico State University Grants, drew from a long career involved at all levels of community college education in three states — New Mexico, Texas and Arkansas — during his session with SLCC students, staff and faculty.
His resume includes time as a faculty member, department chair, academic vice president and arts program founder. He cited what he said was a record of collaboration with satellite campuses and shared governance within campuses where we served or led.
“I have contributions I want to provide,” he said, expressing his intention to remain in a chancellor’s position for 10-12 years if he is hired.
Best said he has worked with majority minority student bodies and has extensive experience at campuses with Black, Hispanic and Native American students. From one-on-one conversations at those campuses, he said, he learned the importance of hiring where possible so that students could feel their identity is reflected on the faculty and staff.
In response to questions, he suggested SLCC must be prepared for long-term efforts during a time COVID-19, and that they must be trained to offer academics using a variety of platforms — hybrid at minimum.
He also said that institutions like SLCC, which includes 10 campuses in total, including those in eight parishes, must be assertive in including the outlying campuses in the communication and decision-making processes.
“We need to communicate our actions and decisions. We need to make sure the general staff is included,” he said.
“I’m ready, capable and enthusiastic about going forward,” he said.
Heather Bigard
Heather Bigard, vice president at Lake-Sumter State College in Florida, described herself as a “transformational leader” who has worked in myriad administrative roles on campuses. She oversees finance, facilities, information technology, institutional research and improvement, distance education, human resources, athletics, financial aid, legal services and security at the institution, which includes 8,000-9,000 students on three fully developed campuses.
Since taking the job, she said, the campus has doubled its nursing enrollment while collaborating with local hospitals, improvements which have helped the hospitals with their staffing while the hospitals have, in turn, helped with training and costs of the students.
Bigard said the campus did not always use data effectively. But, she said, while data can’t improve relationships, it can point to where improvement is needed. She said she is data-informed and value-driven, and encourages kindness and compassion in her work.
She said she no longer teaches — she has taught economics, among other courses — but has worked closely with academic affairs to seek out opportunities for more programs of study. Those opportunities include a commercial driver’s license program, as well as nursing.
One audience question focused on how two-year graduates can gain respect for their academic achievements, especially where others consider the two-year campuses “13th grade.”
“It’s about messaging” she said. “Let people see the value of their studies, with proper public recognition by measuring graduates’ success rates after they transfer. She said students at her campus, after they transfer to four-year schools, outperform students native to those campuses.
“Stay home and stay local,” she encouraged her audience.
Adrian Douglas
Adrian Douglas sees the chancellor’s job at SLCC as a road back to her native Louisiana.
The former president of Cloud County Community College in Kansas said she used to teach residents there how to do a “second line” and she never lost sight of her Alexandria roots.
“Louisiana is in me,” she said.
She said she’d relish the leadership role at SLCC because of opportunities to make an impact on the lives of people in the region it serves. She said each of the 10 SLCC sites represents people and places with specific needs, which she said the community college can serve.
The poverty rate, she noted, ranges from 18% to 45% in the SLCC parishes that the two-year college serves, above the state and national levels.
“I see that as opportunities,” she said.
If she lands the job, she said, she’ll need to tour the 10 campuses and separate communities, listen to people who serve those areas and discuss ways to increase inclusion and generate growth. Each campus has unique needs.
She said she came up through community colleges on the business side, not the academic side, primarily focused on developing and safeguarding resources. That focus on the money side does not supercede the mission of the institution, which means educating students.
Douglas’ contract as president was not renewed in Kansas, which she addressed directly. She said the governing board for the campus would not give her a reason for that decision, although she said she and the board members sometimes disagreed over their respective roles — the board’s being the policy of the campus and hers being daily operations.
A local newspaper published a letter from 15 faculty members supporting Douglas.
“We did a lot of good work during my time at Cloud,” she said. “We made a strategic plan and worked to have a culture of accountability. We reestablished relations in the community. I left them better than I found them. I am ready to move on.”
Vincent June
Interim SLCC Chancellor Vincent June has worked in positions across the country at community colleges and universities, including his alma mater at Florida A&M and at Washington State, where he earned his doctorate.
He said winning the permanent chancellor role at SLCC would move him from the “passenger seat to the driver’s seat,” a journey which he said was “remarkable.”
“Faced first with the pandemic and then the departure of our chancellor, our tires have continued to turn,” he said of his leadership tenure. “I have no doubt that I am ready for this position.”
June took the interim role in June with the departure of Natalie Harder, who left the chancellor’s role after eight years for a president’s position at Coker University in South Carolina.
In response to an audience question, June said he relishes the opportunity to make data-driven decisions. An enrollment manager by training, he said, “Folks know I love data.”
He said data-driven decisions help the campus “leverage what we learned” and drives agreement for action. It provides the mandate for accountability at the school and is the “only way to assess and understand what is happening.”
He said data helps drive decisions on enrollment and decisions, student and faculty satisfaction, engagement and boosts grant writing. It also helps with decisions in serving the outlying communities.
Asked about his vision during the pandemic, June said it has been based in reality and gives him a “leg up” over other applicants.
“I’ve been in the position since June 1. I have been able to work collectively to identify priorities, leverage work, identify opportunities.
“There are budget concerns on table. Revenue not coming in; enrollment is down across the country and here. Revenue generation is not optimal. We have to make lot of adjustments and look for efficiencies,” he said.