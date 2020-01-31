The University of Louisiana at Lafayette met with a handful of students and faculty members Friday to allay concerns about the Novel Coronavirus’ danger on campus.
“We wanted to put their minds at ease,” UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Moran said.
He said students had been concerned about the virus at a Chinese New Year party held here last week. About 35 students and others attended the party.
Moran, who was traveling, did not have immediate access to records, but said that UL Lafayette has several students from the Chinese mainland, including two from Wuhan, where the recent outbreak occurred. But most of the students have not been home since May and were not in danger of infection.
“No one has Coronavirus here,” Moran said. “No one is under watch.”
Friday’s meeting involved representatives of the state Office of Public Health and the campus health center. It was held at the Student Center.
Moran said the campus has stopped any travel to China after the State Department this week urged Americans to avoid making that trip.
He said Louisiana has been hard hit by flu during the 2019-20 flu season.
“Many of the symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus mimic those of the flu,” UL Lafayette said in an issued statement. The Louisiana Department of Health said that college students are at higher risk for catching the flu and should take precautions to not spread it, including:
- Seek medical attention if you experience fever, cough or have difficulty breathing.
- Don’t attend class, work or university events if you are ill. Avoid contact with others.
- Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or shirtsleeves – not your hands – when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.