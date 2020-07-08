The Lafayette Parish School System has relaxed graduation day dress codes as students prepare to brave the heat to celebrate graduation ceremonies at Cajun Field after an eleventh hour venue change.

Male and female students are now allowed to wear shorts and “light, breathable clothes” under their caps and gowns to combat the expected heat. Forecasts from the National Weather Service project temperatures during the Thursday through Saturday graduations will reach highs in the low to mid-90s.

While providing more freedom, the clothes should follow school dress code guidelines, a school district statement said. The clothes should fit, shouldn’t be torn or obviously damaged, and shouldn’t include any discriminatory or offensive signs, images or language.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Students are limited to wearing tennis shoes, flats or wedges. Heels aren’t allowed because they may damage the artificial turf on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s football field, the statement said.

Guests with bags or purses also have some limitations because of Cajun Field’s clear bag policy. Guests can bring a clear quart-sized storage bag or a small clear clutch or purse measuring 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches by 1 inch, with exceptions for diaper bags when a small child is present and equipment bags for medical items, a district release said.

One thing that hasn’t changed are safety precautions for the event. All attendees will need a ticket and a face mask to enter and will be seated in a socially distanced arrangement. Students are encouraged to return to their cars immediately after the ceremony, congregating before or after is discouraged, and guests should take photos off-site.

Lafayette Parish public school graduations moved to Cajun Field; see the new schedule Lafayette Parish public school graduation ceremonies will now be held outdoors at Cajun Field after plans to host the ceremonies inside the Ca…

Graduation ceremonies were originally slated to take place at the Cajundome, but Monday afternoon the Cajundome and LPSS learned the plans had not received approval from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s stay in Phase 2 of reopening in late June after a rise in novel coronavirus cases and instituted a cap of 250 people on indoor events where social distancing is difficult to maintain. The LPSS team and Cajundome thought their plans could ensure social distancing while remaining within Phase 1’s conservative 25% capacity limit, but that wasn’t the case, Lafayette Parish School Board President Britt Latiolais said Tuesday.

Luckily, ULL, the Cajundome and LPSS were able to work together quickly to find a solution, he said. With the ceremonies moving outside, the school district shifted the graduation schedules to avoid the hottest times of the day.

On Thursday, Northside High will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by Acadiana High at 6 p.m.

On Friday, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy will be at 7:30 a.m., Early College Academy at 11 a.m. and Lafayette High at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Comeaux High will be at 7:30 a.m., Carencro High at 11 a.m. and Southside High at 6 p.m., she said.

The Cajun Field gates will open an hour before the commencement’s scheduled start time and guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Immersion programs at some Acadiana schools at risk as Trump order bars teachers from entering U.S. Schools in five Acadiana parishes may be short immersion teachers come August now that a federal change to a temporary visa program is prevent…

Guests should enter the parking lot from Gate 4 off West Congress Street and enter Cajun Field through Gates C or D. Graduates, if driving alone, are allowed to park in the reserved parking lot and should enter Cajun Field through the Reinhardt Drive entrance. Faculty members will be available to line students up.

Attendants will be available to seat family groups six feet apart and seating is on a first come first served basis, a district statement said.