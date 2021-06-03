The Lafayette Parish School Board voted Wednesday to roll back district masking requirements after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the mask mandate for K-12 schools last week.

The board voted 8-1 to remove the district policy requiring third through 12th grade students, staff and visitors on campus wear masks and pre-K through second grade students to wear masks at certain intervals, such as while riding the bus. District 4 board member Tehmi Chassion was the vote against.

Removal of the mask requirement will go into effect immediately, just as summer school programs for ninth through 12th grade students and K-8 students are start on Thursday and Monday, respectively, according to the Lafayette Parish School System calendar.

District 6 board member Justin Centanni said he’s hopeful that the broad availability of COVID-19 vaccines, including approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 and up, will allow for the safe operation of schools with fewer restrictions. He said he was further encouraged by the lack of widespread or prolonged school closures related to COVID-19 cases or close-contact quarantines during the year.

Now’s the right time, he said.

“We don’t want to make huge changes to the regulations during the school year which will require all the students to adjust to a new routine. Now school is out, case numbers are low and anyone who is concerned about the virus can get vaccinated,” Centanni said.

The move came after Edwards removed a statewide mask mandate on April 27 and lifted masking requirements at schools on May 25, beginning with the end of the 2020-2021 school year. LPSS spokesperson Allison Dickerson clarified that while masks are no longer required on campuses, they are still required when riding school buses.

While Edwards’ roll back included language encouraging non-vaccinated individuals to wear masks, Dickerson said because the school board did not request or specify similar language be added to district policy, that won’t be formally requested at district sites.

District 7 board member Kate LaBue cautioned that students, staff and campus visitors who would like to continue wearing a face mask or covering as a personal safety measure are welcome to continue masking. Just because masks aren’t required doesn’t mean they’re not welcome, she said.

Centanni said during the meeting that while mask requirements were rolled back, all other safety requirements outlined for schools by Edwards and the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, like capacity restrictions, bus capacity limits and distancing requirements, remain in effect.

Dickerson said the district’s Learn Lafayette plan will be executed through June 30, when BESE’s COVID-19 minimum requirements for the school year expire. At that time, the district will assess the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lafayette and make decisions about what policies might be carried forward or adapted for the 2021-2022 school year, in conjunction with any mandates from the governor or BESE.

Centanni said because Wednesday’s vote focused broadly on “COVID-19 health and safety standards no longer mandated by the state” any additional rules rolled back by the governor or BESE in the future will automatically be rolled back for LPSS schools, rather than require additional votes.