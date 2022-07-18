A raucous celebration on Feb. 23 over the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s achievement as a top-flight research university might have been a one-day diversion. Some 1,500 people showed up for food, self-congratulations and cool T-shirts.
By Feb. 24, attention had shifted to maximizing the value of UL Lafayette’s new “R1” status. That’s how institutions earn the R1 designation — the most lofty rank has been sought for a half-century by doctorate-granting universities with “very high research activity” — from the Carnegie Foundation: You’ve got to be serious to be an R1 institution. And diligent.
The R1 benchmark means UL Lafayette ranks among the top 3% — the top 140 — of more than 3,000 research institutions in the United States. In Louisiana, only Tulane, LSU and now UL Lafayette have earned that achievement. It capped UL Lafayette’s intentional, decade-long effort to join the nation’s top-ranked research universities.
“We’re in a more competitive arena now,” said E. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette’s president. On one hand that ups the stakes in holding or improving the university’s reputation. On the other, it helps in faculty recruitment; in competition for grants; in relationship with like institutions; and in drawing ambitious students to campus. There are benefits in aiming high.
“We are bringing in more proven, successful researchers,” Savoie said this week. “We want to make sure that students are exposed to them.”
Core mission
That means students across the board at UL Lafayette: graduate students, freshmen, as well as students in the hard sciences, liberal arts, education and more. But Savoie is quick to add that although the university is swimming with some big academic fish, it will not lose sight of its core mission, which is to serve Acadiana and Louisiana.
“We need to be serving this community,” he said. “We want to serve all the students who want to come here. We don’t want to exclude students. That’s not in our DNA.”
Ramesh Kolluru, associate provost and vice president of research, innovation and economic development, said UL Lafayette has never lost sight of that mission.
“It has been important to Dr. Savoie and former President Ray Authement before him in a very significant way that we talk about commitment to social mobility,” he said. “We are a place where people come and move up in life. We will break the shackles of poverty by using education.”
The best way to do that, Kolluru said, is to be a great university here, where Acadiana people can attend. In branding discussions — talks about what UL Lafayette stands for — Savoie has rejected the word “elite” wherever it means exclusionary. The Carnegie Foundation itself talks about the pursuit of R1 status and whether it creates disadvantages for some students. Savoie, he said, has insisted that UL Lafayette never be known as “elite” — that is, beyond the academic or financial reach of local people who want a shot at a university degree.
Measuring R1 status
Carnegie measures R1 institutions by funding secured by the university and spent in doing research, both STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and non-STEM. Securing and spending money in the community creates the churn that makes economies prosper.
Carnegie also considers post-doctoral and non-faculty researchers at an institution, people with terminal degrees in research, not tenure track positions. Kolluru said UL Lafayette has a few dozen of such researchers, far less than Harvard’s 7,000 but increasing, nonetheless, for a school with a dozen or so doctoral programs.
Carnegie also considers how many doctoral students are completing their degrees, not only in STEM subjects but also in subjects like education, English and Francophone Studies.
Savoie said UL Lafayette’s passion for research runs the gamut on campus — in STEM subjects and beyond. It’s not always research in the science — engineering advances or working to advance COVID vaccines. Sometimes, research is represented by the Center for Louisiana Studies searching for ancient Acadian gravesites or in establishing festivals that authentically represent Cajun and Creole cultures.
“Seeking Beausoleil’s grave, that’s serious scholarship,” Savoie said. “Working on coastal restoration, that’s serious scholarship.” And undergraduate researchers have been involved in both.
Involving undergraduates
Carnegie wants top-tier institutions to involve undergraduates in research, something that UL Lafayette has pursued for years. Kolluru said that’s because involving younger students in research is not merely a means to an end — attaining R1 status — but an end in itself. He said undergraduate research engages students at a younger age, creating “stickiness” in the enrollment. An undergraduate involved in research may be more likely to stay at UL for his or her master’s degree. And an undergraduate involved in research, even if he or she leaves after graduation with a bachelor’s, may be more prepared for the workforce.
That excites Savoie, who says students benefit from “experiential education.” They “practice things; they can do something.”
DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management, said most of the “pull” for an R1 institution relates to graduate students, those typically connected to research. But he said R1 status enhances the institution’s reputation overall, which appeals to aspiring freshmen and their parents.
“Applications were up before the R1 announcement,” Bowie said. “But when it was announced, we had a big push on the graduate student side.”
He said UL Lafayette is promoting research as part of undergraduate education, depending upon the major. He said the university wants to increase undergraduate research, and sometimes scholarships come with the promise of research opportunities.
“Good students can get jobs within the departments,” he said. “We talk with high school students and counselors about this. At preview days, we mention it as well.”
Immediate benefits
Bimi Shrestha, a doctoral student in systems technology from Nepal, said she benefited from undergraduate “hands-on” experiences and has remained in Lafayette for graduate school. She has “always been in the field” since arriving here.
She learned about UL Lafayette from a cousin who attended here. Now, she said, the power of social media spread the word quickly about UL Lafayette’s rise to R1 status. She was fielding calls about it from her home country and elsewhere in the world on the same day as the R1 celebration.
She said she attended a conference soon after the announcement and others in attendance discussed the R1 status with her. Word gets around.
She said she took great pride in UL Lafayette’s advance in status but she also moved quickly to update her resume to note she would graduate from an R1 university. UL Lafayette’s program was of immediate benefit to her. Her degrees, she said, have risen in value and, as an applicant for jobs, she wants companies to know that about her university.
Kolluru said after UL Lafayette climbed the R1 mountaintop, it could see new peaks in the distance. He said the university is working on plans through 2030 that will maximize research outcomes and commit the institution to equity, diversity and sustainability. UL Lafayette, he said, is taking the long view about its progress and goals.
“We’re not going to change who we are,” he said. Yes, UL Lafayette is “on the map” for scholars from China, India, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the world. But, he said, the institution also wants to lend its capacity to close neighbors: East Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.
R1 universities are re-evaluated every three years, Savoie said, so he knows progress must be accompanied by continuing attention to the detail that earned the institution its R1 ranking. Reaching R1, the new literature says, “means a university is improving the world through the power of research.” That’s a good place for UL Lafayette to be.
“How to maintain (the rating) is important,” he said. “It’s not a ranking but a characterization. There are a variety of criteria. In the end, schools are on one side of the line and schools are on the other. The wrong side is out.”