Over the course of the past year, John Gumbs hasn’t had a lot of reason to celebrate.
Sure, he has been thankful for his health and the well-being of those closest to him, but in the past 11 months he has experienced a tremendous amount of heartache and pain.
Gumbs, a custodian at the main office of the Lafayette Parish School System for nearly three decades, has buried his sister Roslyn Gumbs, father, John Gumbs, and mother, Betty Gumbs, since July 2021.
On Monday, one day before the one-year anniversary of his sister’s death, Gumbs was given a reason to celebrate and shed a few tears of joy during his surprise breakfast celebrating his retirement from the school district after nearly 30 years.
“I wanted to go out quietly,” said Gumbs, who fought back tears throughout the gathering. “They got me.”
With nearly 100 people in attendance, Gumbs, who started his career at LPSS Nov. 15, 1993, entered a board room to a standing ovation along with fellow retiring custodian Mona Senegal. Senegal, who began her career with LPSS in 2006, retired after more than 15 years with the district.
“It’s exciting and sad because I have to leave my friends,” said Gumbs, who plans to continue working and even substituting. “But it is time for me to retire. I’m going to miss the people I have worked with. They are like family.”
Gumbs is a third-generation employee of LPSS, as his grandfather was a long-time bus driver, his father was a head custodian and his mother worked in the cafeteria.
“My grandfather said you aren’t going to make much money, but you’re going to come out better in the long run if you stick with the school system,” said Gumbs, with a chuckle. “But he was right because I was able to get retirement and insurance. You can’t beat that.”
Gumbs, who has continued to do other jobs such as pressure washing buildings and construction cleanup, admits he didn’t foresee being with the district as long as he has when he first began.
“No, I didn’t expect to be here this long because I was still doing work on the side and I was making more money than here,” Gumbs recalled. “I had to fight that, and my grandfather said, ‘keep going.’ He said you’re not going to regret it. Even some of the older guys I was working with told me to hang in there. So, I hung in there.”
For nearly three decades, Gumbs was often the first face employees saw when they arrived for work and his friendliness, and “gentle and calm spirit” made people look forward to their morning encounters.
“There are certain people that all you can say — and it says it all — is that person is a good human being,” LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair said to those in attendance about Gumbs. “… You’re a good human being Mr. Gumbs. Outside of the work and the service you’ve done here, you’ve impacted so many people around here. I’m very sad to see you go, (but) happy for you. You’ve earned it.”
Gumbs is always willing to lend a hand, evident by the fact he and other custodians help another LPSS employee daily with getting into and out of her van, carrying her bags inside. bringing her electric wheelchair to her car in the morning and back inside for it to charge overnight, according to LPSS PIO Amanda Blanco.
Gumbs credits his mother for instilling kindness and a desire to be of help to others.
“My momma, she was a good lady,” an emotional Gumbs said. “She helped everybody.”
Gumbs said the losses he has suffered in the past year, played a major role in his decision to retire as he wants more time to live and enjoy life.
“I’ve had some deaths in the family,” Gumbs said. “I lost my sister and both of my parents. Seeing your sister gone makes you want to go (live life). I’ve seen a lot. (Losing them) was an eye-opener.”
While retiring is bittersweet, Gumbs said he doesn’t have any regrets.
“It was rocky at first,” Gumbs said. “But I’m leaving out better than when I came in.”