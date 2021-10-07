The Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday paved the way to relax district masking rules in schools but fell short of making additional COVID-19 policy changes during a sometimes contentious meeting, where one guest was carried from the boardroom before the meeting began.

The woman was carried out of the building by two Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after several minutes of back-and-forth when she refused to wear a provided mask and questioned the authority of the mandate.

It was the most pointed moment of disagreement, but not the only passionate display as attendees in favor of scaling back the district’s COVID-19 response applauded like-minded speeches, shouted against support of masks and pushed back against enforcement of meeting rules.

The board’s first COVID-19 protocol vote made mask wearing optional for students and teachers when a state mandate or other overarching rule is not in place, paving the way to relax mask wearing requirements in Lafayette schools once Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide indoor mask mandate expires.

It was approved in a 6-2 vote, with board members Elroy Broussard and Tehmi Chassion voting against relaxing the masking rules in future. Board member Kate Bailey Labue was absent.

Edwards’ mandate was recently extended through at least Oct. 27.

About a dozen parents called for the removal of masks, questioning the efficacy of masks and their impact on the school experience. They also more broadly challenged the board’s approach to managing the COVID-19 response in LPSS schools, questioning whether members have shirked their oath to the U.S. Constitution, a talking point reiterated by many.

“I have three children and if things do not change, you will not get any more funding from my children. I will take them out and homeschool them,” a father of three, who did not share his name, said during public comment.

“Just because the kids accept the masks easily doesn’t make it OK,” another unnamed father said.

One speaker asked the board to allow more parent input, putting forward the idea of a parent council that could meet with the board. She said the students weren’t able to have a sufficient voice in the situation and she and her peers were there to speak for them.

“We want to work with you guys but it’s very emotional right now and it’s very hard. It’s difficult. We feel shut out,” the unnamed woman said.

Board member Britt Latiolais, who placed the item on the agenda with member Justin Centanni, cautioned the gathered speakers that the change would only take effect once the governor’s mandate expires, and would not supersede the state order.

“If I could remove the masks today I would, but we are under the governor’s mandate and there’s clear evidence that everybody who has tried to go against this is going to lose in the court of law…The minute they get off of our backs, [the masks] are optional,” he said.

“I’m a Republican. I believe parents ought to have a choice. I don’t have a choice right now to give you that choice. If I did, I would. We cannot fight the governor’s office, we cannot fight the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. We’re at the bottom of the totem pole,” Latiolais said.

Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, was the lone speaker who stepped up to push back against the change. Reed argued masking, coupled with other mitigation efforts, has allowed the district to maintain in-person learning opportunities for the bulk of students while limiting infection in schools, and should be maintained.

“Students deserve to be safe. My fellow educators deserve to be safe. Their family members deserve to be safe. We ask that you not tie the mask mandate to a politically elected figure like the governor. Safety mandates should be tied to scientists and medical professionals, like the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC, which still recommends masks, social distancing as much as possible, contact tracing and quarantining,” she said.

“I do not wish to see any children or their family members harmed by an ill informed decision,” Reed said.

The second vote -- to adopt a change to the district’s quarantine protocols for close student contacts of a positive case -- failed in a split vote, with four members on each side.

Board members Tommy Angelle, Justin Centanni, Britt Latiolais and Hannah Mason voted in favor of the change, and Donald Aguillard, Elroy Broussard, Tehmi Chassion and Mary Morrison voted against.

The proposed change stemmed from state education Superintendent Cade Brumley’s Sept. 29 announcement that districts could opt not to require quarantines for student close contacts, instead leaving the quarantine decision to parent choice.

The recommendation veers from standing recommendations from both the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Edwards, State Health Officer Joseph Kanter and BESE members have spoken against the change and Brumley’s abrupt announcement.

Reed and board member Donald Aguillard noted Brumley, who has a doctorate in education, is not a medical doctor and such guidance should be left to the appropriate agencies. The sentiment was echoed by board member Tehmi Chassion, who left his board seat to offer public comment and share his concerns as a parent.

“This option is not about their kid, it’s about my kid. And that’s what’s the misconception. That parent choosing to keep their kid at school risks my kid,” Chassion said later, once back in his board seat.