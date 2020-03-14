Gov. John Bel Edwards’ directive that Louisianians should not attend public gatherings of 250 or more people sent some Lafayette churches and religious affiliated schools scrambling to deliver services this weekend and for the next month.
Edwards made the announcement Friday as the state develops its plans to fight COVID-19, the coronavirus now said to be a global pandemic.
First Baptist Church of Lafayette canceled Sunday services at its 1100 Lee Ave. location, but the worship team planned to gather at 10:45 a.m. to provide a worship service that would be livestreamed on its website. Interim Pastor Reggie Ogea was to deliver the same service and message that had been planned, the church said.
“Go to our church website www.fbclaf.org to link to the live stream,” administrative pastor Ray Swift said in an issued statement.
At Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette, the Revs. John Cannon and Allison Sauls Sikes said through a website announcement that Sunday school and other children’s youth and adult ministries for Sunday and March 22 were canceled. However, church services remained scheduled for Sunday, while church leaders “continue to make adjustments as new information becomes available.”
Their issued statement cautioned those most at risk from the virus, and said that those who display symptoms should contact their healthcare providers.
The announcement said church services would be shorter, “particularly focusing on God’s presence with us in uncertain and fearful times.”
Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette on Friday issued a dispensation to Catholics who forgo Sunday Mass over the next month. Deshotel especially cautioned those most at risk, including Catholics over 60, to not attend Mass.
Several Catholic churches offered televised or livestreamed Masses on Sunday, including the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, which will livestream Mass at 11 a.m. Visit the diocese’s website at www.diolaf.org to access the Mass.
Both Episcopal School of Acadiana and Westminster Christian Academy announced on their websites that they would cancel classes on campus starting Monday, in response to Edwards’ announcement.
ESA said it would move classes online; parents and students should access myESA.
“Depending upon the age of your child, WCA plans to use a combination of live remote classrooms, recorded teachings, and printed lessons available through MySchoolApp and other online resources,” Westminster said through its website. It said there would be no classes Monday or Tuesday, as faculty and staff prepared for the transition.
First Baptist Christian School in Lafayette also announced it would cancel classes starting Monday.