The Lafayette Parish School System broke ground on wing additions at three schools this week, the latest in an ongoing push to reduce the number of portable classrooms in the district.
The number of portable buildings has increased as student populations continue to grow, exceeding campus capacities, interim superintendent Irma Trosclair said. She said the school board and administration made it a priority to commit funds toward construction primarily at elementary schools.
The first wave of projects will focus on seven schools: Acadian Middle, Broadmoor Elementary, Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary, Evangeline Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary, Ridge Elementary and Woodvale Elementary.
Bonds approved in April will also fund projects at Edgar Martin Middle School and L.J. Alleman Middle School in the future, assistant superintendent of business services Billy Guidry said.
Trosclair said it’s important students have both good instruction and quality learning spaces.
“Any improvements that enhance what we provide to our students and communities is a positive thing,” Trosclair said.
Students, faculty and administrators celebrated the start of construction on the new buildings at Acadian Middle, Evangeline Elementary and Ridge Elementary Tuesday and Thursday. The projects are expected to take roughly 12 months.
Acadian Middle principal Beryl Wagner said having a cohesive campus appearance is important for the school’s culture and reinforcing the idea that the campus is equitable and unified.
“It’s just having the school ‘look’ instead of different buildings separated from the school. It kind of gives the impression of division. But now we can all come together and have one building, one focus -- to ensure students are learning in a safe, comfortable environment,” Wagner said.
The new construction at Evangeline Elementary will replace 28 portable classrooms with a 37,000 square foot building and the Acadian Middle project will replace four portable classrooms with a 5,200 square foot building. In total the project will cost $9.12 million, with roughly $7.38 million devoted to construction costs.
Administrators broke ground on the neighboring Acadian Middle and Evangeline Elementary projects Tuesday. The two schools abut one another, and the two builds are being managed as one project by Architects Southwest and M.D. Descant Construction.
Wayne Domingue and Jaron Young with Architects Southwest said Evangeline’s new building will include spaces for band, art and science classrooms, teacher workspaces and administrative space, as well as several bathrooms. The building will be connected to the main building by a hallway, they said.
Acadian Middle’s new building will have covered walkways connecting it to the school’s existing buildings, they said.
Evangeline Elementary principal Felise Williams teared up at the thought of moving all her students indoors into safe, solid buildings. She’s led the school for nine years and said she didn’t believe the construction was happening until she saw the blueprints with her own eyes.
“My custodian took the clipping from the paper and she saved it in her closet waiting for the day it would actually happen. And when they broke the first little bit of ground, she brought it to me and said, ‘It’s really going to happen,’” Williams said.
The northside of Lafayette is growing, she said, and providing students a comfortable learning environment contributes to student success. She said students currently navigate roughly hewn trails running between the outdoor portable buildings when it rains to avoid the water.
“That’s not really what a kindergartener or a second grader should have to worry about when they come to school,” Williams said.
Ridge Elementary principal Rhonda Dickerson echoed Williams and Wagner’s sentiments and said the addition would increase instructional time for her students by limiting the amount of walking between the main building and outdoor portables for classes. It’ll also protect students from inclement weather, she said.
“It’s a positive move for the culture. It makes more of a cohesive environment for the kids,” Dickerson said.
The project at Ridge Elementary will replace 22 portable classrooms with a 28,000 square foot building including a new computer lab and space for band and music classes. The school is planning to use the classroom space for the pre-kindergarten through fifth grade campus’s older students, Dickerson said.
Overall, the project will cost $6.27 million with construction costing roughly $5.65 million. The architect on the project is Poche' Prouet Associates, Ltd. and J.B. Mouton is handling the construction.
School board member Britt Latiolais, who represents Ridge, said he’s pleased the addition is moving forward, especially with two subdivisions under construction in the area. The housing developments will have over 700 homes, putting added pressure on the school district as families move into the area, he said.
“It’s overdue,” Latiolais said.