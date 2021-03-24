Youngsville Middle and Green T. Lindon Elementary students are being released early Wednesday after a water line in the area broke, cutting off water access to the schools.
Green T. Lindon dismissal began at 12:10 p.m. and Youngsville Middle dismissal began at 12:30 p.m. Buses will not be running and parents will need to pick up their students from the schools. All afternoon activities, including after-school care, tutoring, sporting events and extracurricular activities, have been canceled, Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in an emailed statement.
The City of Youngsville said the water service issues stemmed from a line break at the Youngsville Water Treatment Plant. A boil water advisory has been put in place effective immediately as a result of low water pressure in the area. Residents should boil water in a clean container for one minute before use, with the minute beginning once the water reaches a rolling boil, a statement said.
The boil water advisory extends to the following streets and neighborhoods: First through Fifth, Avenue A, Avenue B, Beacon, Beacon Hill Subdivision, Church, Dartmouth, Eugene, 100 and 200 blocks of Guilliot, Hulin, Iberia Street from School to Young Street, Jacque Street, Julienne Way, Lahasky, Madison Wood Circle, Masonry, Parkwood Drive, 100 through 300 blocks of Railroad, Revere, School, Seneca, Shadow Brook, Shadow Brook Subdivision, Thorn, Trenton and Young Street, the statement said.