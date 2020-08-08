Erin May recently removed the cozy rug and bean bag chairs from her kindergarten classroom at Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School. She turned the bookshelves filled with stories and puzzles toward the wall in preparation for the upcoming school year.

May, 49, met with a lawyer to write her will.

"I am passionately dedicated to my profession," May says. "Yet I'm so scared of either dying or bringing it home or my husband dying that I just realized that we had to make some preparations, just in case. People in our school system are going to die from this. There's no question that people in our school system are going to get it, and some of those will not survive."

Her husband, who has diabetes, is at high risk for complications of the novel coronavirus, which she fears will eventually infect her family. Their two teenagers could also become carriers as they enter their junior and senior years at Lafayette High School next month.

May said she's not just worried about the safety of her family, students, colleagues and the community at large.

She's also concerned for the basic, developmental needs of her kindergartners.

"The irony is that everything that they taught us in college to become a teacher — It just seems like they're telling us now to forget about it," May said. "What's developmentally appropriate for these children, what's in their best interest, all that is just being thrown to the wind right now."

This school year won't include children huddled together for story time. The students won't finger paint, sharpen their pencils or eat lunch in the cafeteria.

Parents won't bring their children to the classroom on their first day.

"They're walking into classrooms where teachers are wearing face masks and face shields," May said. "We look like astronauts. I can't imagine what that'll be like for a small child."

The Lafayette Parish School System last week pushed the start of school from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8.

Students at Lafayette Parish public schools are returning after Labor Day in a hybrid model. Students will be split into A and B groups and spend two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest spent learning at home virtually. Other precautions, such as temperature checks twice a day, mask mandates, distance requirements and frequent hand-washing, will also be in place.

Kindergarten through second-grade students will wear masks when walking to and from their classrooms, but they'll be allowed to remove them once inside.

"I'm concerned about that because kindergarten is very hands-on," May said. "One of the things I spend a lot of time on is correcting a student's grip on a pencil. I can't do that from 6 feet away."

May said she appreciates the thought that went into the school system's plan for returning to in-person instruction. She also appreciates that school will be starting after Labor Day. She just fears community spread is too rampant in the area to safely implement the plan at this point.

The Acadiana region seems to be seeing a plateau of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths after a sharp uptick of all three during July. Still, the weekly case count as of Friday was nearly seven times what it was two months prior.

May is only one educator, but she's far from alone in her viewpoint.

About 70% of educators don't feel comfortable going back to school at this time, according to a survey by the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators.

"I'm not going to lie. The morale is pretty low right now," said Julia Reed, the association's president. "Teachers feel like we should delay or go all virtual. They feel uncomfortable returning to the classroom with our numbers locally and across the state just keep going up."

Reed, who also works as an English teacher at Paul Breaux Middle, said educators have been encouraged by the School System's decision to postpone the start of school. Many would prefer an all-virtual program instead of a hybrid model, although others fear they would lose their jobs.

It's possible for all existing school employees to find roles in the new normal, Reed said.

"Food service workers and custodians and bus drivers could deliver meals and do welfare checks and things," Reed said. "It's something they can do to help kids and keep these people employed. There's lots of innovative solutions. I absolutely think our parish could be leading the way."

It would ease the burden educators, who are generally compassionate and concerned for the well-being of students, are facing, Reed said. After the pandemic, schools could return to their traditional, in-person models.

"Most teachers would — in an active-shooter situation — throw themselves in front of bullets for their students," she said. "But this is a bullet they literally cannot throw themselves in front of for their students."

Jazmyn Jones, 26, is one of the teachers who hoped schools would be 100% virtual this year.

Instead, she's been preparing her science classroom at Northside High, using a yardstick to space desks 6 feet apart.

"Ultimately, we should not be in school, especially here in Lafayette, but I understand why we are," Jones said. "I'm very uncomfortable returning. I'm Black. I'm pregnant. I'm a scientist. Naturally, I'm anxious."

Jones said she didn't initially plan to return to school at all this year because of the coronavirus. After seeing firsthand the safety measures her school was putting into place and talking to her 10-year-old niece, Jones had a different perspective.

"My niece is dying to get back to school," Jones said. "She was devastated at the delay, and I had to explain it to her. She was so excited to go to school. My niece, who knows I'm scared and knows I'm pregnant, was still so excited to return. It just softened my heart."

Many of the students Jones teaches at Northside High come from disadvantaged homes where online learning might not be possible. School provides them with more than an education.

"I was holding out hope that it would be virtual, at least to start. I'm still kind of holding out hope," Jones said. "But I also felt like since I held out hope for so long, it was too late to pull out. The kids that are going back to school have no other option."

Jones, who is more vulnerable to the virus as a pregnant Black woman, said she's not just worried about herself and her unborn baby. She's also fearful that she'll bring home the virus to her husband and their two-year-old son.

She and her husband are planning to arrange their work schedules so their son won't have to return to daycare to reduce their family's risk of getting sick.

There is a bright side to the upcoming school year, Jones said. She'll finally have smaller class sizes.

"I'm so excited about small class sizes," Jones said. "We've wanted that for so long. We're finally going to be able to give students the attention they deserve. That's a big reason why I decided to return."