U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s tour of nursing and lab facilities in South Louisiana Community College’s Health and Science Building, including the Virtual Hospital, on Monday turned into an extended question-and-answer session with some three dozen students in Dr. Eugene Simman’s anatomy and physiology class.
But as engaged as the first-term senator was with real, live students — his Q&A extended more than a half-hour — Cassidy seemed taken, as well, with high-fidelity mannequins — they could talk, they could cry and exhibit pain — that served as practice “patients” in second-floor nursing labs.
“She has that controlled, frantic look,” Cassidy, for 25 years a physician and LSU medical school lecturer, said of one mannequin tucked into a hospital bed in the OB/GYN room.
“It’s unbelievable how sophisticated it is,” SLCC Chancellor Natalie Harder said of the mannequin.
SLCC is a simulated hospital where students train, picking up signals from the mannequins’ actions that help them respond with a course of action. It provides hands-on preparation with no genuine catastrophic outcomes.
In Simman’s class, students got some real-life exposure to Cassidy, who is both a medical practitioner and a Capitol Hill veteran who handles a host of bills regarding healthcare. Simman said Cassidy “connected the dots” for his students, many of whom are pursuing nursing degrees, about topics such as preventive care, insurance costs, broadband’s value to modern medicine and the value of early testing for educational challenges such as dyslexia.
“It was valuable on multiple levels,” Harder said, describing the connection between Cassidy and the students as “priceless.”
Students were direct with their questions to the Baton Rouge Republican, 62, who said most physicians 55 and younger likely passed through his classes at LSU Medical School. A gastroenterologist, Cassidy made numerous points about the digestive system, connecting many remarks to notes on the board, and joked that he was “famous for my diarrhea lecture.”
Among his responses to student questions were:
- He changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2001, after appreciation for patients who sought care at his public hospital but, after they landed good jobs, went to pricier hospitals with more competitive services. “I began to see before my eyes that if you gave someone a chance for a better job, she could dictate what she wanted in healthcare.” Those patients sought care at hospitals that “competed for your business.”
- He helped move federal dollars to Louisiana so that three parishes will gain broadband services; the choice which parishes belongs to the state. But Cassidy said broadband helps not only farmers and students in rural areas, but also helps deliver healthcare more efficiently between medical center and rural doctors.
- Cassidy related a story about seeking treatment for a family member who had a rash: He said he took a photo with his phone and relayed the images to a qualified doctor, who recognized the symptoms and called in a prescription. Thus, the rash was treated more quickly and saved the patient a trip to an emergency room or doctor’s office — cutting costs.
- Cassidy said patients can lower premiums by shunning tobacco, keeping their weight in check and exercising. “Lifestyle changes are hard,” he said, but they decrease the burden of disease.
In response to student questions, Cassidy, a former state lawmaker, said higher education costs for students have risen because the state government has only two ways to address swollen budgets: Cut healthcare or education. Medicaid costs have risen, he said, leaving post-secondary education funding imperiled in Louisiana. He said the federal government can help with some grant programs, but he said students must make hard choices about which colleges to attend, which course of studies to pursue and which degree programs are most promising for generating good incomes.
Cassidy also made a pitch for testing students as early as the first grade for dyslexia. His daughter has dyslexia, which can challenge students as they try to read, write, spell and speak. As many as 20 percent of Americans struggle with dyslexia, he said — early testing could help fast track students into appropriate programs. His wife founded a charter school for students with dyslexia.
Cassidy praised the nursing students for choosing healthcare careers.
"Healthcare is the noblest profession," he said. "I'm very impressed with what you've decided to do for the rest of your life."