The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s plan for a lab school on its campus took another step forward last week with action by the UL System’s Board of Supervisors.

A lab school plan to gradually enroll 624 students in grades K-12 has been in development for as many as seven or eight years. It would be the first lab school on campus since the late 1970s, when UL Lafayette last operated such a program in Hamilton Hall.

UL President E. Joseph Savoie asked the supervisors to put funding for the school in the institution’s five-year master plan, which reflects capital priorities. Board approval puts the project into the mix for funding, but doesn't guarantee it. Savoie said this week that he wishes the school were in operation now.

+3 Legendary former UL, Grambling presidents shared an enduring friendship during desegregation A lengthy friendship involving two legendary Louisiana college presidents more than a half-century ago was the impetus for creating a graduate…

The school, if built from scratch, would cost about $35 million. But the UL’s College of Education has also drawn up plans to modify a 20-year-old building on Cajundome Boulevard, the Coastal Fisheries Center, which would reduce that cost. The building is on UL Lafayette property and, under certain circumstances, the university can secure the building for its own use.

Nathan Roberts, dean of the College of Education, said faculty members Aimee Barber and Doug Williams have been leading efforts to plan and design the school, which would be used to train teachers in an innovative setting that will use new learning spaces, develop new learning expectations, revitalize the pipeline of teachers into the classroom, build prestige for the profession and create a “stakeholder collective” for change. The school’s primary purpose, Roberts said, is to train teachers who will be innovative and relish their jobs, encouraging them to stay in the profession.

“We want to show new teachers new things when they come in. We want them to try to do events out there. Lots of people are scared to do it because there is no research behind" such innovations, he said. In the lab school, he said, participating faculty will do their own research. “This way, we are all on this together."

UL plans to add these four major projects to its five-year plan, including a lab school University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie this week will ask the UL System Board of Supervisors to amend his institution…

Roberts said it is no secret teachers are leaving the profession and students are shunning studies in education. Declining enrollment numbers tell part of that story. The lab school, he said, could change the professional landscape, here and beyond, by involving teachers in planning and decision-making and providing prospective teachers and researchers the opportunities to develop new teaching practices. Arrangements with school systems in outlying parishes could help the lab school share its research findings about best practices outside Lafayette Parish.

UL Lafayette closed its lab school in 1977 while other public institutions around Louisiana – LSU, Southern, Grambling, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State and Southeastern – operated theirs. Documents in the UL Lafayette archives indicate that student enrollment had dropped at the lab school here by the 1970s, the facility was obsolete and a movement was growing to send student teachers into local public schools for training rather than the lab school. Finally, after a principal retirement, the school closed.

Plans for the new lab school suggest that, nationally, lab schools may be returning to favor. The Hamilton Lab School, built in 1939, held great popularity while it could draw students from faculty families and from the nearby neighborhoods. Roberts said rather than enroll only faculty children and nearby residents, enrollment at the new lab school would reflect the city’s population demographics.

What is a Vatican postulator? He's here to investigate potential Acadiana saints The postulator who will present the causes for sainthood for Charlene Richard and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue at the Vatican was in Acadiana thi…

Students would pay tuition to attend: Full tuition would be $5,096, augmented with $5,096 in MFP money per student; 60% of the study body would pay that. One quarter of the student body would pay discounted tuition and tuition would be free for 15% of students.

In years 1-6, the school would build out to 432 students in K-8; adding a high school nearby on the property would increase enrollment to 624. Roberts said that because the school would draw a more representative mix of the city’s population, research results would be more meaningful.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Important, Roberts said, is to get the project out of the planning stages and into operation.

“Once we get it up and running, a lot of people will see the benefit. Private donors will see it. But we have to get it off the ground.”

Plans call for students to spend their days with emphasis on math, reading and writing, science and social studies. But outdoor playtime, individual study pursuits, goal setting and character building and time outside the building and in nature will be interspersed throughout the day, which runs from 8-3.

Teachers will work with small groups and with individuals as well as spend time in planning and professional development. “Wonder workshops” will end each day, giving students time to research their “personal wonderings” and to explain what they learned.

Teachers will encourage creativity and help students make connections in their learning. Using innovative learning spaces — the pond, outdoor play area, nature paths — they will keep students more engaged than they would be in their seats for extended periods of time.

That inherent sense of energy and innovation is what would set the school apart from most others.

Williams said that some testing and tentative plans have progressed, if UL Lafayette can secure the federal building to begin the elementary education program. The high school would be added later.

Planning the building presented a long and rigorous process of “How can activity happen in this space?”

Throughout the school facility, there would be spaces for observation of classes for student teachers and research for faculty. There would also be ways to “inbed collaboration” among researchers and teachers. Natural light would be used everywhere.

Barber said educators were brought to the table to develop initiatives.

“People are excited about the thought of something new,” she said. Using the pond on campus for learning, building “adventure play” into the day and even providing hammock swings where students can play is part of trying to break the educational mold.

As one of Louisiana’s large teacher preparation providers, she said, “We need to shake it up.”