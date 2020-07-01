Students at five Lafayette Parish schools will have new principals when classes resume in August.
Irma Trosclair, superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System, named new school leaders to campuses across the district Monday. The administrators are a mix of longtime Lafayette educators and outside reformers new to the district.
Broussard Middle
Heather Olson, an administrator at Broussard Middle, was named the school’s new principal after longtime school leader John Mouton took over as the new director of employee services for the district. Mouton said at the June school board meeting he will “truly, truly miss” the school.
“It has been a pleasure serving as principal of Broussard Middle for the last nine years. … All of the faculty, the children and the community of Broussard have been really, really wonderful for me,” he said.
Before working as an administrator, Olson served in the classroom for 18 years in Lafayette and Iberia parishes. She was named a school and district Teacher of the Year for 2013-14 while at Edgar Martin Middle and a Teacher of the Year in 2017-18 while teaching at Broussard Middle.
Olson said in a district release her goal as an educational leader is “to provide an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment that engages students and challenges them to grow academically, socially, emotionally and creatively to reach their full potential.”
The new principal has a bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education from Northwestern State University, a master’s in educational technology and leadership from McNeese State University and an educational leadership certification from Northwestern State University.
J.W. Faulk Elementary
Kristian Barbay, an educator with a history of reform, is taking the helm at J.W. Faulk Elementary, one of Lafayette’s persistently struggling schools.
The educator takes over from Cheri Fontenot, who joined J.W. Faulk as principal in 2018 after previously leading Green T. Lindon Elementary.
Barbay began her teaching career 14 years ago at Jeanerette Elementary in Iberia Parish. She worked as a physical education teacher, then served as a mentor teacher for the TAP System for Teacher and Student Advancement, a comprehensive school reform model championed by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, before becoming a master teacher.
As master teacher, she coached kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers and helped raise the school’s performance score from an F to a B in one year.
She most recently led Lagrange Elementary in Franklin, where she helped take the school’s performance score from an F to a C. She also served as an assistant principal at Hattie Watts Elementary in Patterson.
Faulk’s 2018-19 school performance score was an F, down from a D in 2017-18. The elementary school is part of LPSS’ Transformation Zone, a collective of struggling schools targeted for additional resources and district assistance.
Barbay has a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master’s in educational leadership from Grand Canyon University.
Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary
Courtney Zammit Breaux was named the new principal of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary. Breaux was the founding assistant principal of Martial F. Billeaud Elementary and previously held leadership positions at J.W. Faulk Elementary, the Truman Early Childhood Education Center and Paul Breaux Middle.
Breaux is succeeding Anne Herrmann, who retired at the end of the school year.
Breaux has a bachelor’s degree in elementary and secondary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She spent most of her career in the classroom, as an educator and content coach, working primarily with first through fifth grade students.
“I believe there is greatness in all of our students, and so I work each day to make sure they believe that about themselves too. I want to impress upon them that hard work and dedication is all that is needed to reach their full potential,” Breaux said in a district release.
S.J. Montgomery Elementary
Roneka Coleman, an educator with more than 14 years of experience, is joining the Lafayette Parish School System as principal of S.J. Montgomery Elementary.
Coleman succeeds Stephanie Robin, who assumed leadership of the school in September 2017 and is now working as a federal programs manager for the district, according to district personnel records.
The new principal most recently served as a senior program specialist with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, working with schools in Algiers and Orleans, as well as the InspireNOLA Dwight Eisenhower Charter School, to implement the TAP System, according to the NIET website.
Coleman previously worked as principal of Village East Middle in Terrebonne Parish for four years, where she implemented the TAP System. Each year of implementation the school averaged five points’ growth in the program’s academic index.
S.J. Montgomery Elementary earned a D school performance rating in 2018-2019.
The reform-minded educator has a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University, a master’s in educational leadership from Kaplan University and is a current doctoral student at the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans studying executive leadership, an LPSS release said.
W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center
Holly Boffy, District 7 representative for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, is returning to the classroom to lead the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center. Boffy takes over from LPSS career and technical education director Larry Alexander, who served as interim principal following the departure of school leader Ralph Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux retired from the school system in January, about one week after he was arrested and accused of drunken driving, reckless operation and hit-and-run in Vermilion Parish. Thibodeaux assumed leadership of the career center in 2018.
Boffy has served on the BESE board since 2011. She taught middle school for 10 years, primarily at Paul Breaux Middle, and was named Louisiana State Teacher of the Year in 2010. Boffy also founded and operates EdTalents, an educational consulting firm that specializes in attracting, training and retaining teachers and school leaders.
“Career credentials are the bridge many students need to a positive and productive future after high school graduation. I look forward to working with the school system and the community to help create opportunities for students to earn those credentials and find good first jobs,” Boffy said in a district statement.