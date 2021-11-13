St. Thomas More Catholic High School is publicly launching phase three of the school’s master plan — a 22,000-square-foot athletic center and other sports-focused site improvements — after a donation from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Lourdes-associated medical professionals.

The Our Lady of Lourdes Cougar Athletic Center, on which the school expects to break ground next summer, will include a 6,000-square-foot weight room, a 2,600-square-foot activity room, locker rooms, dressing rooms, a training room, storage and equipment space, coaches’ offices and showers for all outdoor sports teams.

The center will be located on the practice field between the school and Cougar Stadium, a school statement said.

St. Thomas More Advancement Director Anne Pitre said the project will also include renovations to the school’s existing athletics space, increasing locker room, weight room and meeting space for indoor space like volleyball and basketball and PE classes, and the addition of locker rooms at the school’s various fields to serve the baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse teams more efficiently.

New visitor concessions and restrooms will also be added at Cougar Stadium, a release said.

The project is about 50% funded, with a fundraising goal of $8 million, and Pitre said the school hopes to reach their target by the end of the school year.

The overhaul will make it possible for students to meet their training needs without leaving campus and for each sport to have ample space for practice and play.

St. Thomas More has a strong track record across multiple sports and the new facilities will reflect the commitment the students put into their teams, Pitre said.

“Athletics teaches our students leadership,” she said. “It teaches them determination. It teaches them commitment. It teaches them teamwork. What athletics does for these students is give them life skills, lifelong skills they’ll take with them forever.”

The advancement director said the school is working with St. Thomas More parent Glenn Angelle, of Angelle Architects, on the design and planning. Pitre said they’re working to make the most of every square foot because of rising construction costs tied to COVID-19-related inflation. Once the schematics are nailed down, the project will go out to bid.

The athletics center is the third project of the school’s current capital campaign, Envision More, coming on the heels of a new chapel, which is expected to open in December, and an academic building with 10 classrooms and four special needs classrooms, the school release said.

Pitre said the final phase of the current capital plan will be a creative arts and community center. School stakeholders are hopeful the plan will put the campus and students in a strong position for growth, in both academics and extracurriculars, for the coming years, she said.

“If you don’t do a strategic plan and you don’t have a vision, then you’ll never grow,” the advancement director said. “You’ll become stagnant and your kids will too.”

Reaching those goals would be “impossible” without partners like Lourdes and other donors, Pitre said.

Elisabeth Arnold, vice president of market strategy for Lourdes, said the gift was the “evolution of a longstanding partnership.”

The high school and hospital system, both Catholic institutions, have partnered in the past for fundraising for Lourdes’ St. Bernadette Clinic, career exposure days, student ministry trips to serve the elderly and hospitalized pre-pandemic and healthcare for athletes in the school’s programs, she said.

While the donation amount was not disclosed by either party, Arnold said it will be a multi-year gift.

“On behalf of Our Lady of Lourdes and our medical alumni donors, we are proud to be a part of this impactful contribution to the Envision More campaign in support of a spiritual academic environment, development of community leaders and for future generations of students at St. Thomas More Catholic High School,” Lourdes Acadiana Market President Kathleen Healy-Collier said in a statement.