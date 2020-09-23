Ashlie Langlinais will take a different gay rights cause to a different bishop Wednesday.
Langlinais, an Erath native, spoke out in July against a parish priest in her hometown after he used a parish newsletter to complain about the New Orleans Saints celebrating gay rights. Langlinais identifies as gay and is married to a woman.
On Aug. 6, she delivered two sets of petitions to Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel, urging him to remove the Rev. Andre Metrejean as pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes, the church in which she grew up.
Instead, Langlinais was fired from her part-time role as girls’ basketball coach at Dom Savio High in Austin, Texas. Her principal cited her activism in the Lafayette diocese as the reason for her dismissal.
On Wednesday, Langlinais’ supporters said she would present new petitions, this time to Austin Bishop Joe Vázquez, asking that LGBTQ employees in Austin’s Catholic schools have protection in their jobs.
“This isn't about me. I want my student-athletes to see that you always stand up to injustice,” Langlinais said in a statement released by Faithful America, a national online organization of Christians. “All we are asking is for Bishop Vázquez, Savio High School and the church to show Jesus’ love, dignity and compassion to all people, regardless of their race or sexual orientation."
Some members of Langlinais' team at Dom Savio were expected to accompany her to the Austin bishop's office.
Petitions intended for Vázquez will bear some 12,000 signatures, Faithful America said in a news release. Petitions with about as many signatures were sent to Deshotel. The Rev. Nathan Empsall, campaigns director for Faithful America, said Deshotel has not responded to his organization after the petitions were delivered in Lafayette.
“Faithful America’s members are tired of seeing Christianity hijacked for a hateful message of discrimination,” Faithful America said in a prepared statement released Tuesday. “Every priest, pastor, and bishop who claims to represent the Gospel has a duty to support equal rights for LGBTQ persons, each of whom was made in the image of God.
“Faithful America is proud to support Ashlie’s inspiring fight for justice. Whether Ashlie was terminated for her marriage or for speaking out for LGBTQ inclusion, Jesus never punished anyone for whom they loved or for demanding a more welcoming church. If it's not about love, it's not about God.”
Langlinais played basketball at Teurlings High and Erath in high school, and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Faithful America, based in New York, says its membership is about 25% Catholic.