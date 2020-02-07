More than 50 part-time temporary employees have been laid off at South Louisiana Community College's outlying campuses.
SLCC's Communications and Marketing Director Christine Payton told KATC that 52 layoffs were made as the Basic Adult Education program at SLCC is being reconfigured.
The last day for those employees is Feb. 14.
Payton said current students will complete the program as planned in the coming weeks. Registration for new students is expected to begin in the the summer.
It is unclear if any outlying campuses will have to end their Basic Adult Education program because of the changes and layoffs.