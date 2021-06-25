Woodvale Elementary parents are cheering the prospect of fifth-graders joining the school community in permanent classroom space after the Lafayette Parish School Board approved funds to construct a $2.75 million classroom wing to house the new grade.

The board voted unanimously at its June meeting to add construction of a six-classroom wing to an existing cafeteria renovation project for planning and construction bid purposes. The current $1.2 million cafeteria expansion project is being handled by Architects Beazley Moliere.

District 8 school board member Hannah Smith Mason, a Woodvale parent, said her decision to push for the inclusion of permanent classroom space was partly a matter of time and cost savings.

After March fire, Lafayette board approves funds for Woodvale repairs, quickens renovation process The Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday approved $114,500 for repairs to Woodvale Elementary’s cafeteria after a March fire and took st…

In March, portions of the cafeteria suffered heavy damage after an early morning fire, which expedited plans to expand the lunch hall to support additional student capacity, the last hurdle to moving fifth grade from L.J. Alleman Middle School to Woodvale.

With construction ongoing, Mason said she requested an assessment of potential cost savings if the district moved forward with the classroom wing’s construction at the same time as the cafeteria expansion; the architects estimated the district could save roughly $90,000 in costs associated with crew operation and establishing site access if done together, she said.

Simultaneous construction projects would also limit the number of times the campus is disrupted by major capital projects, Mason said.

“I was very stressed that it would not come together and I’m very happy that the board wanted to help,” she said.

Goodbye, portables: With new wing additions at Lafayette schools, what happens to butler buildings? Students and teachers at several Lafayette Parish School System campuses are a step closer to waving goodbye to their much-despised butler bui…

Another reason for the push was to avoid falling back on portable classroom buildings to house students, the board member said. In 2019, Woodvale Elementary was the first of nine schools to break ground on new classroom space to replace portable buildings housing existing students, as part of a push to reduce portable use districtwide.

Without new classroom space, Mason said the school would be forced to keep several of their portable buildings to support fifth grade’s shift until new construction could be supported.

“We’re trying to avoid that as much as possible. That’s just not our long-term plan. The portable buildings deteriorate and devalue every year, and they look worse and worse every year. For Lafayette as a whole it’s not what we want, and it’s not what this board wants,” Mason said.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

These four Lafayette Parish schools will have new principals when students head back in the fall Students returning to campus in the fall can expect new leadership at a handful of Lafayette Parish schools.

Outgoing Woodvale Elementary Principal Monique Vidos said having permanent classroom space will make fifth grade’s addition to campus easier for all parties by saving instructional minutes lost to longer class transitions, make transitions safer by keeping students out of inclement weather and allow for better collaboration between teachers, who can connect across the hall rather than be separated in different buildings, Vidos said.

While she won’t be there to see it, the outgoing principal said she’s thrilled about the addition.

“It’s huge — very, very exciting. We’ve had portable classrooms for half of our campus for so long now and as of just last year when the other new wing was built, it’s just been so nice,” Vidos said.

+8 Not just Teacher Awards: LEF and United Way closing in on full merger agreement May’s Teacher Awards event was the first public nod to the impending merger between the Lafayette Education Foundation and the United Way of A…

Woodvale PTC Co-President Adele Chauvin said parents have been excitedly chattering about the news in parent forums, in texts and when bumping into one another in person. Keeping their children at Woodvale means another year of established supportive relationships before the middle school jump. Being able to do it in permanent classrooms, rather than portables, is a big plus, she said.

“I have a daughter who is entering fourth grade and we really have our fingers crossed the addition will be complete for her fifth grade year,” Chauvin said.

Woodvale Elementary will be the last elementary school in the district to incorporate fifth grade onto campus. Shifting fifth grade from middle school campuses to elementary school campuses has been an ongoing district initiative.

Vidos said the move makes sense because fifth graders’ instructional minutes requirements and learning standards fall in the elementary category, and the move will make for easier campus management and schedule planning.

Lafayette School Board rolls back mask requirements just as summer school kicks off The Lafayette Parish School Board voted Wednesday to roll back district masking requirements after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the mask manda…

While the board backed the wing addition, District 3 board member Elroy Broussard questioned why the fifth grade classroom space wasn’t included in the previous wing addition. Mason wasn’t on the board then.

District 6 board member Justin Centanni, who was board president when Woodvale’s project broke ground, acknowledged in an interview it was a planning oversight; the aim was to stretch the budget to support projects on as many campuses as possible, which meant focusing on shifting existing students from portables to permanent wings, he said.