The Lafayette Parish School Board meeting Wednesday provided parents a glimpse of what at-home learning days may look like in each reopening phase.

Mark Rabalais, chief academic officer for the Lafayette Parish School System, gave a 20-minute breakdown of student learning and sample student schedules under each category in the district’s phase-dependent reopening plans at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Each category — Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 — hinges on the status of the state’s COVID-19 case numbers and declarations from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lafayette public schools plan to reopen in Phase 2 on Aug. 17, with students attending classes in a hybrid model where students are split into A and B groups and spend two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest spent learning at home virtually. The students are divided by home address, with odd addresses attending on A days and even addresses attending on B days.

+6 Acadiana schools prepare for reopening: Here's an overview of plans With just a few weeks left of summer, Acadiana schools are anticipating a different kind of fall semester. Parishes are taking different appro…

Rabalais said in a Phase 2 setting in-person learning would initially focus on student assessment, diagnostic testing to target deficiencies and efforts to ensure students are strong on their prerequisite skills after classes were shut down in mid-March.

“The first month, whether we’re blended, traditional, whatever the case may be, we really want to focus on what were those prerequisite skills that they missed at the end of the year last year that may come back to get them again at the beginning of this next year,” he said.

The in-person classes would also focus on core instruction, interventions for areas where students are struggling, accommodations for students with special needs, and normal testing and grading. At home, the students would complete extension and enrichment activities building off the face-to-face instruction, and complete new learning on online platforms, Rabalais said.

A sample at-home schedule might look like two to three hours of learning broken down into 30-minute to an hourlong blocks where students complete reading and writing assignments for English language arts, research for a social studies project, view a Google Class lab video for science and elective time, he said.

The assignments would then shift the next at-home learning day.

Interested Lafayette parents pushed to commit to Lafayette Online Academy as district assesses numbers The Lafayette Parish School System is pressing families who’ve applied to the Lafayette Online Academy to commit to a slot in the program or w…

The fully virtual Phase 1 plan would be similar to students’ at-home learning days in the blended model, but more key learning would happen on online platforms and there would be scheduled time for teacher engagement. Elementary students would have small group time with the teacher via Zoom for live instruction or assistance daily, while students in middle and high school would have virtual office hours for each class.

“If we go phase-dependent virtual, that does not mean a teacher teaching … eight hours, seven hours a day on Zoom. It’s not efficient or feasible either for our teachers or our students to engage in that practice,” Rabalais said.

+2 Lafayette Parish teachers, school staff want virtual learning, later start, according to surveys Most Lafayette Parish teachers prefer to start the school year with virtual classes as opposed to the hybrid model passed by the school board …

Students in kindergarten through second grade would spend about an hour and a half to two hours on math and English during the week, broken into 30 to 45 minute blocks each day with Friday set aside for art, new assignments, small group time or additional support from the teacher virtually, per a sample schedule.

Third through 12th grade students would spend between two and three hours per subject per week and cover math, English, science and social studies.

Third through fifth grade students might have reading every day while alternating math and science or social studies learning periods during the week, while sixth through eighth grade students could alternate subjects with reading and math on one day and then science and social studies on the next.

In high school, it’s suggested students divide their class schedule in half and alternate their courses each day, while Fridays could be used for electives, enrichment time, office hours and teacher support, Rabalais’ sample schedule showed.

“It was really important to us that we map something out that in the event we had to turn on virtual or turn on blended, we have our programs in place and we have our resources aligned not only for students but for our teachers so that they can be supported in any one of these models,” Rabalais said.