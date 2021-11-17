The Lafayette Education Foundation and United Way of Acadiana have completed a monthslong merger, with LEF’s programs, including its hallmark annual Teacher Awards, moving under the umbrella of United Way.

Merger discussions began in spring 2020 and were concluded last week after the two organizations received merger approval from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, United Way said in a release.

LEF’s board unanimously approved the full merger in a virtual meeting in February and United Way’s full members and supporters similarly approved the merger at the nonprofit’s annual meeting earlier this year, organization leaders said.

With the merger complete, United Way will assume LEF’s key programs, including grants for teachers and the Teacher Awards, while a five-member committee of former LEF board members will help guide use of the nonprofit’s roughly $1.5 million endowment, for a minimum of five years, the announcement said.

LEF President Blaise Zuschlag said in a June interview with The Acadiana Advocate that merger talks began in spring 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, and most activity, and the nonprofit had to cancel its annual fundraiser to cover operating costs. With the organization under strain, they began to explore options to sustain LEF’s work for the future, he said.

United Way of Acadiana CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar said in an April interview that both organizations have aligned missions, similar operational needs and a strong set of donors in common. Merging felt like both a natural extension of their existing relationship and an opportunity to maximize the effectiveness of both groups’ efforts.

"Thank you to the LEF Board for entrusting United Way with the continuation of your work which has helped so many educators and students in Lafayette for generations. We are looking forward to 2021 and are planning several exciting educational initiatives to build momentum at a time when those in education need it most," Alm-LaBar said in a statement.

The first public hint of the impending merger came in May, when United Way took over execution of the annual Teacher Awards in partnership with Love Our Schools.

Nominations for this year’s Teacher Awards are open through Nov. 21, and the ceremony will be held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Jan. 27.