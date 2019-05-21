Less than a week after retiring as Lafayette’s school superintendent, Donald Aguillard is pursuing a new venture — the District 9 seat of the Lafayette Parish School Board.
Aguillard is running to replace board member Jeremy Hidalgo, who announced in February he’s pursuing a seat on the parish council.
The retired superintendent has worked in education for 43 years; 28 as a high school biology teacher and administrator in Lafayette followed by an 11-year stint as the St. Mary Parish superintendent. In 2015, he returned to Lafayette for a final shot at leading the school system he built his career in.
Aguillard said leading the Lafayette district was always a career goal.
“It was special to be able to come back and finish my career here in Lafayette Parish,” he said.
After four years leading Lafayette’s school system, and 15 years total as a superintendent, Aguillard said he’s ready to step away from the 24-7 on-call responsibility that comes with leading a 31,000-student and 4,200-employee school district.
But he’s not ready to stand on the sidelines just yet, he said.
“How do I engage myself with the community and my family, and try to continue to be productive, and yet still enjoy retirement?” Aguillard questioned.
The longtime educator said Hidalgo pitched the idea of running for school board several months ago after Aguillard announced his retirement.
He said he was initially reluctant, but the more he contemplated the move and spoke to his family, the more he realized running for school board could be a good opportunity to continue serving the community while enjoying his friends and family more, he said.
“I still think I can affect change,” Aguillard said.
The educator said he recognizes this is an unorthodox move in Lafayette. The parish doesn’t have a strong history of educators and school administrators serving on the school board, Aguillard said.
But Aguillard said that’s why he thinks his background is a strength.
While serving as superintendent in St. Mary Parish, Aguillard said he worked with a former superintendent who served as a board member. They respected one another’s boundaries, and the man brought a calm, thoughtful perspective to the board’s proceedings, he said.
He aims to strike that balance, Aguillard said.
Former assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Irma Trosclair took over the superintendent position Saturday and her interim contract runs through June 30, 2020. Trosclair said when selected she’d be interested in the full-time position.
The newly elected school board taking office in January will be responsible for selecting the new full-time superintendent.
Aguillard said he recognizes he’d be in an interesting position helping choose his replacement but said his decision to run for the board doesn’t come from a political place.
“I don’t have an agenda. I’m not leaving disgruntled. I’m not trying to become a school board member for an ulterior motive,” Aguillard said. “I want what’s best for the public school children of Lafayette Parish.”
Aguillard said that’s always been the focus of his work, and that goal hasn’t changed. When reflecting on his tenure in Lafayette, Aguillard said he’s proud of his progress but pragmatic about the challenges still facing the school district.
The complicated transportation system and understaffed bus routes, along with school crowding and portable classroom buildings, are persistent issues facing the district, he said. He also thinks there needs to be more investment in professional development for teachers and administrators, a problem he couldn’t resolve during his tenure, Aguillard said.
Despite a relatively quiet term compared to his predecessor Pat Cooper, Aguillard’s run as superintendent wasn’t without its moments.
The school leader grappled with years of budget cuts following a period of economic downturn and a failed half-cent sales tax measure in April 2017 that would have generated roughly $200 million for school improvement projects to reduce the number of temporary classrooms in the district.
His tenure also saw the reshaping of the Schools of Choice program and the redrawing of district lines as schools continued to struggle with adequate classroom space and growing school populations.
But Aguillard said he’s happy with the headway toward stabilization he’s made in transportation, school infrastructure and the district’s budget. He’s also proud of the development in the district’s robotics and engineering program, adding air conditioning to every school gym and offering new opportunities to non-traditional students through the Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette, Aguillard said.
“There’s been some really strong efforts to stabilize the Lafayette school system. We try to be as transparent as we can,” Aguillard said. “I know that I probably didn’t accomplish everything I set out to do, but I also know that I’m leaving Lafayette Parish in a much better place than it was in 2015.”
Celebrating district accomplishments while also keeping an eye on what’s next is one of the reasons Aguillard believes he would be a strong advocate for District 9, he said.
The area in southern Lafayette — covering Milton Elementary, the new Martial F. Billeaud Elementary, Earnest Gallet Elementary, G.T. Lindon Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary, Broussard Middle, Youngsville Middle, Comeaux High and Southside High — is one of the fastest growing sectors of the parish, Aguillard said.
As the southern swath of the parish continues to grow, the school board needs to develop a long-term vision for the area and anticipate population needs to prevent further school crowding, he said.
In 2017 Southside High School in Youngsville opened, the first new high school in Lafayette in nearly 50 years. On January 17, the school board approved the addition of six two-classroom portable buildings to alleviate student overpopulation for the 2019-2020 school year.
Aguillard said it’s going to take vision and considerable research to develop a viable long-term solution, and he said he thinks he could add needed perspective to the discussion.
“We need to not make the same mistake that was made in the 1980s. We need to not find that the solution is to add temporary buildings to campuses,” he said. “It’s going to take a school board giving serious thought on how to deal with that.”
Aguillard said even if he doesn’t win the District 9 seat he’ll continue to advocate for public education and the betterment of Lafayette school children.
Former Acadiana High School principal and school board member Judy Cox said she thinks of Aguillard like a son and her heart warms to think of how much he’s accomplished. Aguillard said Cox was an early encourager and the catalyst for him becoming instructionally minded and well-rounded as a young administrator.
Cox said she remembers Aguillard in his early career as a hard-working, intelligent science teacher, beloved and respected by his students, and her right-hand assistant principal, who blossomed into an administrator who could anticipate needs, take agency of big decisions and successfully execute a plan.
“I think after he got a taste of what administration meant he realized he could do so much more and had so much more to offer,” she said. “I’m not surprised he’s gone as far as he’s gone.”
Cox said she knew early on Aguillard would go on to make his vision for his career and public education a reality. He’s never been afraid to jump into the fire, and he always puts everything he has into his work, she said.
“I think any good leader has to have a vision and I think Donald has a vision for what he wants for the students of Lafayette,” Cox said. “If he’s got a goal, he’s not going to quit until he gets there.”