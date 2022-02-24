The Lafayette Parish School System is eyeing a fall 2023 opening for the new Truman Early Childhood Education Center.
Kyle Bordelon, LPSS facilities and planning director, told the Lafayette Parish School Board the rough timeline is for construction to begin this summer and wrap in summer 2023, with a planned opening in August 2023 during the board’s first meeting on the 2022-2023 budget.
Truman is a school-based prekindergarten serving 4-year-olds in the parish.
Budgeting for the 2022-2023 fiscal year currently includes $500,000 in the district’s Self-Funded Construction Fund for the demolition of the existing Truman site at 200 Clara Street.
The building, constructed in the 1950s, was initially eyed for replacement before the board opted to purchase a 10.5-acre property at the intersection of North University Avenue and West Willow Street and rebuild the school on the new property.
The construction portion is being supported by $26.5 million in ESSER III funds, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, from federal COVID-19 aid; the project qualifies because a new campus will meet COVID-19 safety and health standards in ways the existing campus cannot without physical improvements.
Bordelon said demolition is planned because the school system does not have immediate plans to reoccupy the space and wants to avoid potential deterioration of the building and associated dangers. He estimated demolition would happen around the same time the new site is completed.
“If you leave a structure just sitting there all kinds of things can happen,” he said.
Matthew Dugas, assistant superintendent of business services, said some of the proposed $500,000 in demolition funding was shifted from previously scheduled larger projects at Truman now that the focus has moved to opening a new campus.
The demolition budget was influenced by suspected asbestos materials on campus that will require remediation during demolition, Dugas said.
The Lemoine Company was named the construction manager at risk and Grace Hebert Curtis + DLR Group architects on the project.
District 3 board member Elroy Broussard, whose district includes Truman, said he’s excited to see how quickly the plan for a new Truman has come together.
“It feels great to finally get stuff moving in my district to benefit the kids in my area and the families. It’s a bright star in my community to see Truman rebuilt, knowing that the school board is working in unison with one another to make that happen,” Broussard said after the meeting.