Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System.
Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break.
“I am a tireless advocate of LHS: its programs, students, staff, and role in our community as the flagship high school,” Brown said via email. “I am honored to have been the first female leader in school history. My time in this position is up, but I will continue to invest in the school’s vibrant, flourishing, powerful place in our city.”
LPSS' Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco said "We don't discuss or comment on employment status changes" when contacted regarding Brown's resignation.
Lafayette High had multiple lockdowns in October because of threats made on social media against some members of the faculty and students, but Brown said it played no role in her decision to step away as the school’s leader.
“I am not leaving because of the lockdowns,” said Brown, who declined to specifically state her reason for resigning. “It is time for LPSS to choose a new leader to usher in new construction and continue the treasured legacy.”
Since arriving at Lafayette High in 2003 as a classroom interpreter, Brown has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Prior to her time at Lafayette High, Brown also taught in Iberia Parish and was an administrator at the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge.
Brown is open to remaining in the education field but admits she is willing to consider a career change as well.
“I am entertaining options from both inside and outside the educational realm for my next endeavors,” Brown said, “but for now, I am going to enjoy the holiday season at my downtown grocery store.”
Brown is a co-owner of Amis Grocery, a 900-square-foot market downtown on the bottom floor of the Gordon Square building in the former Poupart’s Bakery space. It opened in July. Her business partner Bradley Cruice is a former health and wellness director for Lafayette Parish Schools.