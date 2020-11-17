David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy is canceling in-person instruction after a large number of students were placed in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 positive individuals. David Thibodaux STEM is the latest Acadiana school to make the shift to virtual learning as statewide COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise.
The school will be closed to students Wednesday through Nov. 30, though educators will continue to report to deliver lessons, an automated call to parents from Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson said.
Details about virtual instruction will be forthcoming from the school.
“We want to implore our families to join us in helping slow the spread of this virus. Especially with flu season beginning, mitigation measures outside the school day and on weekends are extremely important. We want to remind everyone to wear masks, limit large gatherings and be proactive in social distancing, such as not riding in cars together,” Dickerson said.
On Tuesday, Lafayette Parish reported 192 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Louisiana Department of Health data. The parish has recorded 639 new cases in the past week, triple the seven-day caseload from the week prior.
Case numbers are similarly increasing across Acadiana. LDH’s Region 4, the seven-parish area comprising Acadiana, reported 490 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region recorded 1,752 cases in the last week, a 174% increase from the week prior.
Statewide, the health department reported 2,192 more confirmed coronavirus cases.
David Thibodaux STEM is the second LPSS school to close this week due to a high volume of quarantined students. LPSS announced Sunday that Southside High School would be closed through Nov. 30, with all students shifting to virtual instruction after about 11% of the student body was required to quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure.
The district said the number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus remains low.
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette announced in a Thursday email to parents that students would shift to virtual learning through Friday after a rise in cases at the school. The message said nine students had tested positive, resulting in roughly 10% of the student body quarantining for possible close-contact exposure.
A handful of other Acadiana schools have either switched to virtual education or canceled sporting events as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler announced Erath High School would be closed to in-person classes through Friday after at least six COVID-19 cases were recorded among students and a couple more among adult staff. Football games were also canceled after the outbreak was linked to the school’s team.
Byler said most cases were the result of community spread linked to Halloween and homecoming parties, with some cases linked to normal school activity.
Loreauville High School in Iberia Parish also shifted to full virtual instruction through Friday because of COVID-19 cases.
In St. Landry Parish, Opelousas High School and Beau Chene High School canceled football games after cases were linked to the two respective teams, but schoolwide action was not taken at either campus. Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said one football player at Opelousas High tested positive for COVID-19 and two players at Beau Chene High tested positive, resulting in both teams quarantining.
