South Louisiana Community College this week will register students for what appears to be its first online-only summer enrollment. The change was made to meet social distancing requirements because of the pandemic created by the spread of novel coronavirus.
Spokeswoman Christine Payton said summer enrollment starts Thursday. The admissions office starting Monday notified students individually who’ve applied for summer courses about when they might contact advisers and admissions counselors, who will be available between 9 a.m. and noon. The advisers will talk students through the enrollment process and answer questions.
Students will be served based on their admission date, the admissions office said in an online announcement.
Some of the SLCC courses are listed as “hybrid,” with classes offered online but switching to face-to-face instruction if the pandemic subsides and it is deemed safe to return to classrooms. But when safety measures lift is unknown.
Two kinds of distance education courses also will be offered: Synchronous and asynchronous. The former means some classes will meet at the same day and time using Zoom, Webex or Big Blue Button. The latter means that students will access courses at their convenience and submit assignments by certain dates, without interaction.
“It’s not like we are doing now, which is remote learning,” Payton said of spring semester classes that were transformed from face-to-face, in the classroom to online classes to meet social distancing requirements.
Payton said that time spent with advisers and counselors is intended to make up for summer orientation, typically offered in the summer. She said that students can also access “chatbox” on the SLCC website to ask questions about different services at the college.
Summer classes begin May 15, the day after graduation, Payton said. Classes are offered for various lengths of time.
Payton also said:
Some programs are on hold as SLCC awaits a return to classroom instruction. Payton said that includes programs with mandated laboratory classes or hands-on instruction requirements. She said students who started those classes during the spring semester but could not complete them because of social distancing requirements will resume their work when it is safe.
An employee giving campaign led last week to the distribution of $100 gift cards to 130 people on campus. The cards were distributed by security personnel who placed them on vehicle windshields for recipients to recover.
Payton also said that some SLCC students and faculty members struggled to handle their spring semester courses when the switch came from in-classroom instruction to remote learning. She said “mental health” sessions were offered to students and teachers to deal with stress.