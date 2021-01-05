The new year is bringing more than a calendar change at the Lafayette Online Academy, where Scott Middle School Principal Venus Soileau has taken over as the program’s virtual learning administrator.
Soileau takes over from Jarrett Coutee, who had been with LOA for about four years. Coutee resigned from the role effective Dec. 4, according to district personnel records. Soileau was announced as the program’s new leader on Dec. 17 and has managed the virtual program while maintaining her role as Scott Middle’s principal until a new principal is appointed, she said.
The new virtual program leader has been at Scott Middle since 2017 and previously worked as a teacher and administrator at Paul Breaux Middle and Acadian Middle, a district release said. She has 13 years of experience in education, a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education and spent 14 years in business management before becoming an educator.
The Lafayette Online Academy was thrust into the spotlight this year as an in-school learning alternative for parents apprehensive or afraid to send their children to traditional school because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual learning program’s enrollment rose steeply, from a couple hundred students on average to around 8,500 students in September.
Soileau said roughly half, between 4,000 and 5,000 students, remain enrolled in the program heading into the spring semester, when students again have the option to return to their base school. Many of the students who left during the fall semester returned to their base schools, while some opted for homeschooling or other learning alternatives, she said.
The new leader said her first priority is assessing the organization of the program, especially around staffing, to ensure students are being successfully served. The current organizational structure includes Soileau, four additional LOA staff members and base school virtual learning coordinators who assist students.
Soileau said in the fall the district “did a great job stepping up and providing the best opportunity ... knowing the information we knew at the time” but now is a good time to reflect on what educators have learned while navigating the swelling ranks of virtual-only students and make adjustments.
In October, the Lafayette Parish School Board approved the addition of an LOA curriculum coordinator. The position would pay $75,788.79, funded by one-time CARES Act dollars. Soileau said hiring for the position is currently on hold while she evaluates the program’s current staffing.
Soileau said another priority is using parent feedback to help inform program decisions. The administrator said she frequently receives parent feedback in emails, messages and phone calls, but would like to establish a formal surveying system in the future.
Research efforts will also be focused outside the district; Soileau said she values networking and will look to other districts’ virtual learning programs for best practices and new ideas. One area that’s expected to undergo few changes is the virtual program’s curriculum.
“I don’t foresee us changing anything drastically coming forward. I feel we have a really good program. Most districts use Edgenuity. I can say in education we’re always looking for the best, so to say that would never happen, absolutely not, but that’s not one of the goals on the forefront right now,” Soileau said.
The new administrator said she wants to use her recent experience as a school-based leader to build a sense of community around LOA and improve communication with parents.
“I hope families will feel like the communication is fluid and if they have concerns that I am responsive to their concerns and I can speak with the facilitators, to be the liaison for their child’s education. I hope families feel like their child is part of a school. One of my biggest goals is to create an environment at LOA that the community feels as comfortable in as they would in any traditional school,” Soileau said.
The school administrator said she views virtual learning as an important growth area for education and believes demand will continue to increase in the future as more families search for flexible options to meet diverse needs. Soileau said she personally understands the benefits of nontraditional programs; the administrator graduated from an alternative high school program with her GED before attending college.
“It’s about choice. It’s about giving families another option without having to take on the full workload of homeschooling themselves,” she said.