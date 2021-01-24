There are a bevy of outstanding educators in Lafayette Parish, but three teachers stood out as the 2021-2022 districtwide Teachers of the Year because of their dedication to molding well-rounded young people, building accepting classroom cultures and challenging their students to succeed.

The Lafayette Parish School System annually recognizes three teachers at the elementary, middle and high school level as district Teachers of the Year. The 2021-2022 honorees are Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary fifth-grade ELA and social studies teacher Ericka Cornay, Acadian Middle sixth-grade math teacher Charity Turpeau and Lafayette High ninth-grade ELA teacher Kara Rutherford.

The three women will represent Lafayette Parish in the regional level of competition.

Kara Rutherford

Kara Rutherford said she immediately began screaming when district administrators and her school leadership team slipped into her classroom to surprise the 35-year-old with the honor. The 12-year teacher said she’s not normally competitive, but she wanted this badly. The award has personal significance: her mother, Karen Rambin, was a district Teacher of the Year and state finalist before retiring.

Rutherford pushed against her calling to teach in her teens and early 20s, eager to carve out her own path, so it’s a special honor to know she’s the caliber teacher her mother was after embracing her passion to shape and serve young people.

“My mother-in-law is a teacher too and we’re a family of educators. It’s a big deal for us. I feel like the recognition isn’t just for me — it’s for my mother-in-law, my mom, it’s for all of us together…My family is the reason I’m able to be so good at this job. They enable me to do it,” Rutherford said.

The ELA teacher said her teaching philosophy is grounded in unconditional love and acceptance, especially when students push against and challenge her. Rutherford said trust and connection in the classroom is grounded in relationships, and she devotes considerable time to learning about her students’ lives and their interests to better help them succeed.

The Lafayette High alumna said the High School Teacher of the Year recognition has been validation that her focus on her children’s well-being is important.

Ericka Cornay

Ericka Cornay said she felt a similar sense of invigoration after receiving Elementary Teacher of the Year. The 30-year-old is set to graduate with her master’s in educational leadership this spring and said balancing family life, the pandemic, her teaching career and graduate studies has been hectic, but rewarding.

The ELA and social studies teacher said she uses her experience to connect with her students on a more personal level. She uniquely understands their perspective, and uses that connection to set standards, promote accountability and challenge them, while also addressing their classroom frustrations with compassion.

“A big thing I try to express to my students is that I’m a student too and I understand. We push the Leader in Me habits and you have to prioritize your stuff. If I tell y’all I won’t have your papers this week, you’re going to be upset. Then they think, I have to make sure I have it together because I can’t tell my teacher I didn’t have time,” she said.

Like Rutherford, Cornay said she’s passionate about the social-emotional side of education. A sign reading, “Just be a good person,” welcomes students at the entrance to her classroom and she folds those social lessons, like how to disagree respectfully, express emotions and thoughts in a factual, straightforward way, hold group discussions and provide evidence when expressing opinions, into each interaction.

It’s especially necessary for the fifth-graders, who are beginning to experience the sometimes confusing hormonal effects of puberty while forming their own world views, especially when navigating this year’s tricky election cycle through the lens of social studies lessons, she said.

Cornay said she hopes to one day instill kindness, compassion and confidence into other educators like she does her students. The 8-year educator

said she wants to be an administrator who uplifts other teachers.

“I saw how powerful the role of an administrator can be, in a good way and a bad way. I want to be the good way. I want to be supportive,” Cornay said.

Charity Turpeau

The administration at Acadian Middle empowered Charity Turpeau while the 38-year-old educator battled health problems from Type 1 diabetes soon after joining the faculty. In 2017, Turpeau was rushed to the emergency room after having a diabetic episode; her kidneys were failing, and upon release from the hospital she began nine months of dialysis, she said.

Turpeau said her personal challenges never dampened her passion for teaching. Each day she continued to bring 100% to the classroom, leaving from school for her dialysis appointments, where she graded papers, teleconferenced in for meetings with coworkers and answered parent emails.

In March 2018, Turpeau said she received a miracle: The same day she was added to the transplant list, a match was found. Within hours she was in surgery, receiving a new kidney and a new pancreas, which cured her of her Type 1 diabetes.

The blessings have only continued since, the educator said, and the Middle School Teacher of the Year award feels like an affirmation of her boundless positivity and commitment to not fold in the face of challenges. Turpeau said she doesn’t like the world challenge; instead, she looks at obstacles as a change, followed by a choice.

“It represents, I would say, everything. It represents my determination to help kids to learn. It represents the 15 years that I’ve been teaching and putting my best foot forward no matter what. It represents that if you keep your mind focused and if you keep your mind positive, not only can you, but your students can also. No matter what goes on through your life; I know there are some ups and downs that will happen, but if you can pull yourself back up and focus, you can and your students can as well,” Turpeau said.

The sixth-grade math teacher said she’s passionate about modeling behavior for her students and takes her role as a teacher and role model seriously. She carries herself with confidence, is an active listener, shows the children it’s OK to make mistakes and that considering different approaches to learning is important. Turpeau said she makes her values clear in her actions but also backs them up with her words, giving the children encouragement when they need it.

Her approach is all about building an environment of trust where children have the confidence to succeed and are challenged to be their best selves. Turpeau said she welcomes the children to voice their perspectives and step into leadership roles when they have learning suggestions.

“In my classroom, we help, we do not hinder. I am a great leader but I can become a great listener as well. I apply that to myself and I apply that to them as well,” she said.