U.S. News and World Report has ranked Lafayette High School and David Thibodaux STEM Academy as the two best schools in the city of Lafayette.
Lafayette High was ranked best in the parish and 14th best in the state of Louisiana.
David Thibodaux STEM Academy was ranked second best school in Lafayette and 20th best in the state.
US News and World Report released its annual list of the top schools in the country Tuesday.
It reviewed more than 23,000 public high schools and ranked more than 17,000 of them.
Factors include college readiness, math and read proficiency, graduation rates, and underserved student performance.
Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts in Opelousas was also among the top 20 in the state, coming in at No. 18.
Read the full rankings at usnews.com.