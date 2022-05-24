The Lafayette Parish School System and University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated the first group of students moving from a new teacher pipeline initiative into a collegiate teacher preparation program, part of a larger grow-your-own effort aimed at combating the teacher shortage long-term.
Four seniors from Lafayette High School were cheered at a signing ceremony Thursday with UL Lafayette College of Education Dean Nathan Roberts, other university faculty and representatives from LPSS, including Superintendent Irma Trosclair, as the teens prepare to enter teacher preparation programs at UL Lafayette post-graduation.
The four teens’ teaching ambitions were bolstered by Lafayette High’s chapter of Educators Rising. The national movement aims to produce highly skilled educators by building pathways from high school through college and into the classroom.
Social studies teacher Shari Holleman launched the high school’s club in November 2018 and has kept pushing to get it off the ground throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A Lafayette High School alumna who’s spent 34 years of her 38-year teaching career at the high school, Holleman said she felt special pride guiding fellow Lions into the profession.
In after-school meetings, club members practiced giving mini-lessons, talked openly about the teaching profession and advanced teacher appreciation and school spirit initiatives. Holleman said her heart swelled seeing the students’ perseverance, passion, creativity and commitment.
“They care so much and you can tell the passion in their eyes. That’s what you need in your classroom,” Holleman said.
LHS Educators Rising chapter president Elizabeth Mayer, 18, said she’s always known she wanted to be a teacher, but that calling was reaffirmed by strong relationships with teachers in middle and high school.
Educators Rising helped take her conviction and give her further direction and the support of like-minded peers as she embarks on her journey to become a teacher, she said.
“It gave me more resources to actually get serious about being a teacher. Anybody can say I want to be a teacher, but if they don’t know anybody who is passionate about the career and they don’t have any resources to become a teacher, it definitely puts some obstacles in your way,” Mayer said.
UL Lafayette Assistant Professor Aimee Barber, co-advisor of UL Lafayette’s Educators Rising chapter, said they’re hoping to bring the resources Mayer enjoyed to more Lafayette Parish students through a grant from the Louisiana Department of Education.
The grant will allow the university and LPSS to expand Lafayette High’s chapter and launch Educators Rising chapters at Northside High, Acadian Middle and Lafayette Middle, as well as bring in elementary schools S.J. Montgomery and J.W. Faulk to be partners for programming, like reading buddy programs, the assistant professor said.
In addition, they’re hoping to launch a course component of Educators Rising at Lafayette and Northside high schools, which will be part of the state’s new pre-educator JumpStart pathway. Students who graduate from the pathway could finish with the credentials to be immediately employed as a paraprofessional, or move on to a teacher preparation program in college, Barber said.
“I think people, when first thinking about the teacher shortage, think that there are quick answers like let’s pay them more money or let’s offer scholarships into programs. But we know that it’s very complex. It’s an entanglement of lots of different smaller problems that go from recruitment to when you’re in practice,” she said.
UL Lafayette’s College of Education is putting more emphasis on connecting with principals, schools, districts, teachers and prospective teacher candidates to build pathways into the profession, rather than waiting for students to get their first taste of the profession when they enter the major in college, Barber said.
The hope is that being proactive will help recruit larger and more diverse numbers of young people to the profession and inspire young people who may not have considered the field to see the prestige and potential for impact in the job, she said.
To recruit the best and brightest to teaching, which they aim to do, you need to get in early, she said. A key focus of Educators Rising’s mission is changing the public perception of teachers and rebranding the profession. Achieving that will take stakeholders at all levels acting in concert strategically, Barber said.
“Improving education in Louisiana has to be a team effort. No one can do it alone,” she said.
Lafayette High graduate John Paul said he’s excited to be part of a changing tide in education. As a man looking to enter the field, he’s aware he’d be a role model for boys and young men, showing them they have a place in a field where 75% of the workers are women, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
Paul said he thinks boys and men are pushed away from education because it’s a field rooted in empathy and caring, traits boys aren’t always encouraged to value. The 18-year-old said teachers showed him care and provided him a safe place during turbulent times in his life, and he wants to be that for others.
When he enrolls in UL, Paul said he plans to study art education.
“...having a source of stability in these teachers who were always upbeat and engaged with the students, willing to help one-on-one, was really nice,” he said. “ I know not all teacher-student experiences are universal or positive, so having positive ones makes me want to create more.”