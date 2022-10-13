Students in Acadia Parish public schools may get an extra day off every week if a proposal being considered by the school board is enacted.
A post on the Acadia Parish School System website is asking for parents’ opinion of the possibility of moving to a four-day school week.
“On behalf of the Acadia Parish School Board we are requesting your feedback regarding the possible implementation of a four-day work week for both Acadia Parish School System students and employees,” the post reads.
The post includes a link to a survey parents can fill out to provide that feedback.
“Please take a moment to complete this survey by Friday, November 11, 2022 so we can share your feedback with the Acadia Parish School Board,” the post reads.